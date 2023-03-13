Fox News is desperate to change the subject

Talk about sheer gall. In a move that may go down in the annals of spin, projection and deflection, Fox Nation, the streaming arm of Fox News, presents the five-part docuseries “Jussie Smollett: Anatomy of a Hoax.” Viewers may recall that Smollett, a star of the Fox network show “Empire,” made very public charges that he had been subject to racist taunts and physical threats from a gang of rowdies wearing MAGA hats and shouting pro-Trump slogans.

As many know, his story soon fell apart and he was charged with making a false police report. The incident cost Smollett his role on “Empire” and inspired much conversation about the mainstream media’s willingness to accept a narrative about white racism.

Timing being everything, “Hoax” arrives as Fox News is facing multi-billion-dollar lawsuits over its role in spreading lies about the 2020 elections. Recent explosive depositions have shown that Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson and media mogul Rupert Murdoch and others thought that Trump’s charges of voter fraud were unfounded and even crazy, but they drummed up outrage anyway, fearful that if they reported the truth about Joe Biden’s decisive victory, they would lose their MAGA audience.

So a five-part Jussie Smollett docu-series seems a tad pathetic arriving right now, seeing as how Fox News made the executive decision to spread seditious lies that led to violence on Jan. 6, 2021.

I hope they lose this lawsuit, and many more. And I hope they are sued by the families of some of the participants in the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol. These rioters deserve to be punished. But they were lied to by their hero. Lies that were knowingly amplified by Fox News, lies that destroyed the lives of true believers now languishing in prison or still awaiting trial.

Fox News and the disgraced former president face multiple legal nightmares. But the most deadly and perhaps deserved reckoning may come at the hands of those they knowingly deceived.

• Having built a melodrama around the idea of a surgeon on the autism spectrum who has much to contribute, “The Good Doctor” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-14) seeks professional help in other spheres. And along the way it might dig up a spinoff, or a recurring character.

In tonight’s episode, Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) needs legal representation. And he gets a whole firm of special guest stars. Look for Felicity Huffman (“American Crime”), a powerful partner in the firm, as well as Kennedy McMann as Joni, a fledgling barrister at a top-notch firm. There are no other kinds of law firms on ABC, where professionals are always at the tippy top of the legal caste. In addition to her degrees, brilliance and quick wit, Joni has obsessive-compulsive disorder, a trait that takes some getting used to, but her professional mentors and her new doctor client have faith.

Joni marks the second character with OCD to recently arrive on ABC alone. On “Not Dead Yet,” Nell (Gina Rodriquez) finds a roommate on Craigslist. Ed (Rick Glassman) is a decent guy, but given to compulsive controlling measures, like obsessing over the thermostat and even measuring the amount of time Nell stands in front of the refrigerator with the door open.

