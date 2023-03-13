Best Bets: Week of March 13-19

<strong>Coal City HS presents 'Anastasia'</strong>

Coal City High School, 655 W Division St, Coal City, will be holding several performances of the musical inspired by the beloved films. According to a news release, “Anastasia” transports audiences from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. The show will run at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday.

For tickets and more information, go to <a href="https://bit.ly/CCTDTickets" target="_blank">bit.ly/CCTDTickets</a>.

<strong>TRIAD Program returns</strong>

The Kankakee County State’s Attorney's Office and and the Kankakee County Sheriff's Department will lead the program’s revival in partnership with seniors and senior-serving organizations from across the region.

TRIAD is a cooperative effort aimed at reducing crimes against seniors in the county. Meetings will take place at 10 a.m. on the third Wednesday of every month on the fourth floor of the Kankakee Public Library.

All are welcome to enjoy a free breakfast, snacks and beverages.

The first meeting will take place on March 15. The guest speaker will be Paul Schimpf, a former state legislator, who served as the lead American attorney adviser in the prosecution of Saddam Hussein in the Iraqi High Tribunal Court. Schimpf helped induce a courtroom confession where Hussein admitted culpability in the massacre of hundreds of civilians, for which he was ultimately sentenced to death, according to the news release.

For more information, contact Chris Borchardt at 815-295-9910 or <a href="mailto:CBorchardt@K3County.net" target="_blank">CBorchardt@K3County.net</a>.

<strong>KVTA presents ‘Moana Jr’</strong>

Kankakee Valley Theatre Association will present the spring Young People’s Theatre production of Disney’s “Moana Jr.,” a 60-minute musical adaptation of the 2016 Disney animated film, bringing the adventures of Moana and her village of Motunui to life onstage.

There are three opportunities to view this heart-warming production staged by director Paula Sutter, assistant director Beth Sutter, vocal director Amy Shinabarger and choreographer Victoria Wisniewski at Lincoln Cultural Center, 240 Warren Ave in Kankakee. The performances take place at 7 p.m. March 17, and 2 p.m. March 18 and 19. Tickets are available online at <a href="https://www.KVTA.org" target="_blank">KVTA.org</a>, by calling the box office at 815-935-8510, or if any tickets are remaining, they will be available at the door.

<strong>Geologic Story of Kankakee Valley</strong>

At 11 a.m. Saturday, the Kankakee County Museum, 801 S. Eighth Ave., Kankakee, will host a lecture about the geologic history and formation of Kankakee Valley, presented by local geology enthusiast and museum intern, Abigeil Davis.

Davis will take the audience on a journey through time as told by the sedimentary rocks of the Kankakee Valley. Visitors will also enjoy viewing some of Davis’ personal collection of rocks gathered during her many adventures. Davis is currently studying geology as her major at North Carolina Central University.

<strong>NABVETS 12th Anniversary Banquet</strong>

The Pembroke Chapter of NABVETS, the National Association for Black Veterans Inc., will be hosting its 12th annual anniversary banquet at 5 p.m. Saturday at NABVETS Veteran Center (The Blue Building), 13161 E. Central, Pembroke Township.

At 5 p.m. begins the social hour followed by dinner at 6 p.m. followed by dancing. The keynote speakers will be retired General Ronald Lewis and Pembroke Superintendent Nicole Terrell-Smith.

Tickets cost $30, and more information can be found by calling 815-210-2416 (Commander Rod), 815-662-7049 (Vincent) or 951-505-1150 (Mayor Mark Hodge).

<strong>March 13</strong>

<strong>Bradley Lion’s Club meeting</strong>

Bradley Lion’s Club will be having their monthly meeting at Grace Methodist Church, 735 Main St., NW, Bourbonnais (corner of Route 102 & Robert Latham Drive), promptly starting at 6:30 p.m. All are welcome. Any questions, please call 815-953-1393.

<strong>March 15</strong>

<strong>Key City Toastmasters’ Open House</strong>

At 7 p.m., join the Key City Toastmasters at the YMCA, 1075 Kennedy Drive, Kankakee, for a St. Patrick’s Day celebration. This is open to the public and attendees are encouraged to wear green. For the meeting Zoom link, email <a href="mailto:czetta1@sbcglobal.net" target="_blank">czetta1@sbcglobal.net</a>.

<strong>March 16</strong>

<strong>MENtoring Matters</strong>

From 6-7:30 p.m. at Top Notch Knots & Pots, Clove Alliacne will host a program for boys in grades fourth through seventh. Dinner and participation is free.

<strong>» Register: <a href="https://bit.ly/3L7PG7h" target="_blank">bit.ly/3L7PG7h</a></strong>

<strong>March 17</strong>

<strong>ICGS’ Irish Program</strong>

The Iroquois County Genealogical Society is sponsoring an informational program on Ireland on March 17 at the Crescent City Community Center, 301 Main St., Crescent City. The doors open at 9 a.m., with Irish pastries and coffee, as well as American food, available before the program begins at 10 a.m.

The peaker is Diane Kelly Runyon, noted author, researcher and prolific in Irish genealogy.

<strong>Herscher Fire Department Fish Fry</strong>

From 4:30-7 p.m. at the Herscher Legion Community Center, 102 S. Oak St., Herscher, the fire department will be hosting a fish fry event.

<strong>March 18</strong>

<strong>Bradley PTO Spring Craft Fair</strong>

From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Bradley West Elementary School, 200 W. State St., Bradley, there will be over 35 vendors on site.

<strong>March 19</strong>

<strong>Laura Ingalls Wilder presentation</strong>

Jessica Michna will present a program on Laura Ingalls Wilder at 2 p.m. at the Old Courthouse Museum, 103 W. Cherry St., Watseka. This program is being hosted by the Iroquois County Historical Society.