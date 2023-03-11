'The Munsters' actor Butch Patrick, Rosie & The Rivets coming to Majestic

KANKAKEE — He might not be the first “Patrick” that comes to mind on St. Patrick’s Day, but Butch Patrick is no stranger to the color green.

On the 1960s sitcom “The Munsters,” which portrayed monsters from classic horror films living as an average American family, Patrick and his castmates wore green makeup for all 70 episodes of the series — though it was famously televised in black and white.

Patrick played Eddie Munster, the werewolf son of Herman Munster, a Frankenstein monster, and Lily Munster, a vampire. Other residents of 1313 Mockingbird Lane included Grandpa, aka Count Dracula, and Eddie’s older cousin, Marilyn, the normal-looking black sheep of the family.

Now age 69, the former child actor is one of two surviving main cast members, along with Pat Priest, 86, who was the second actress to play Marilyn.

Patrick will be in Kankakee for a “St. Patrick’s Day Party & Concert” at the Majestic Theater, 150 N. Schuyler Ave, where he will be introducing the 1950s and 1960s rock ‘n’ roll tribute band Rosie & The Rivets.

Along with early rock favorites, the band also performs girl group, rockabilly, R&B, surf and British invasion selections and covers artists ranging from Elvis Presley, Buddy Holly, Johnny Cash and the Beatles to Nancy Sinatra, Amy Winehouse and more.

Doors open at 5 p.m., and the show begins at 6 p.m. March 18.

Tickets cost $20 and can be purchased at King Music in Bradley or Eventbrite.com. Tickets also will be available at the door the day of the show.

Patrick will have “Munsters” merchandise for sale and will be available for meet-and-greets, photos and autographs. Fans are welcome to bring their own “Munsters” collectibles to be signed.

<strong>QUESTION-AND-ANSWER</strong>

In a phone interview with the Daily Journal ahead of his Kankakee appearance, Patrick reflected on making music, some of his favorite musicians and taking part in Rob Zombie’s 2022 film reimagining “The Munsters.”

<strong>Daily Journal:</strong> <strong>How did this event come about?</strong>

<strong>Butch Patrick:</strong> Whenever I am in the area, Larry [Tarantolo, promoter] always tries to put things together. This one is going to be probably one of the better ones he has done because of the St. Patrick’s Day connection.

Whenever you have an event and a band, someone has to handle the microphone duties. He asked me if I would come in to do it, and I said I would be happy to.

<strong>So, you won’t be picking up a guitar or anything?</strong>

No, I will not be picking up any musical instrument or singing. Maybe a tambourine [laughs].

<strong>DJ:</strong> What has been your experience with making music?

<strong>BP:</strong> There were two periods. There was the early ‘70s and the early ‘80s, and that was pretty much it. The ‘70s was after a TV show I did called “Lidsville.” Metromedia Records was looking to replace Bobby Sherman with a bubblegum, teenybop-type thing. I told them I really wasn’t a singer. That wasn’t my deal. I didn’t do that. But they said, “Don’t worry about it. We’ll get another singer, and all you’ve got to do is over-dub it.” It was kind of like a Milli Vanilli thing. I like to call it Munster Manilli.

But we did it, and Sugarloaf was my backup band. I did “American Bandstand,” and we went on the road a little bit. It really wasn’t something that I was any good at. They were trying to sort of manufacture a record deal. But it was fun. I enjoyed it …

Then about nine years later MTV came on the air, and we wanted to do rock videos … I wrote the lyrics to “Whatever Happened to Eddie?” and then the producer, Phil Kohn, … he was in a band called Curved Air with Stewart Copeland, and then [the band members] formed the Police … and Sting was the bass player that they chose. So, Phil was looking to do something, and he was a really good bass player. So he played the bass in [the song] and we produced a rock video to showcase on MTV.

We were the first unsigned act ever to be on MTV without a record deal, which was kind of a big to-do back then because everything was always a pay-for-play type situation … and for us to get on the air with an unsigned act was really quite something. It was called Eddie and the Monsters … That’s pretty much the extent of my music.

<strong>DJ:</strong> But you enjoyed those projects at the time?

<strong>BP:</strong> Absolutely. I had fun with it, and I have the utmost respect for touring musicians. It has allowed me to meet some [musicians such as] Rob Zombie, who just did a Munster movie, and I am friends with Alice Cooper and a lot of rock bands. I’ve lived in some very big music cities in my life. I’ve lived in Austin for four years. I lived in Atlanta for three years, and I spent a lot of time in Nashville.

<strong>DJ:</strong> On one episode of “The Munsters,” Eddie is a fan of the Standells, who end up performing in the Munster home.

<strong>BP:</strong> I remember the Standells. I was an 11-year-old kid. The Beatles had just [exploded in popularity]. They were all the rage, and the whole music [scene] with the British invasion. Obviously, [the Standells] were an American version from Boston, but I was happy to have met them and was a big fan of the whole genre.

<strong>DJ:</strong> You played the Tin Can Man for the Rob Zombie project. What was that like?

<strong>BP:</strong> It was great. … He included Pat Priest and myself, which I was very happy that he did. Obviously, [the movie] was a prequel. There was no Eddie. There was no Marilyn …

There’s people in both camps who probably weren’t fans of it because it wasn’t something typically Munster, and it wasn’t typically Rob Zombie horror. It was a third category of sorts. But I found it very entertaining, and I thought he did a good job.

I hadn’t seen any of the footage, and I went in to do my thing, and I saw what he was doing with it. I saw the colors and the capturing of the images, and I said, “Oh my god, it looks like a Tim Burton movie. It’s very Tim Burton- like,” and Tim Burton is like gold, you know, everything he does is great. So I was very happy with where he went with it and how he did it.

