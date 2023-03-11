REEL TALK: New 'Luther' installment focuses too much on violence

The “Luther” series continues with the feature film, “Luther: The Fallen Sun.” Idris Elba returns as the British detective, John Luther, whose case of a missing boy turns deadly.

This keenly observant detective gets a little too close to the truth, which places him as a target of the demented killer David Robey (Andy Serkis).

The tactics this murderous man orchestrates reveals a plot no one should have dreamed, let alone created, in film form. Robey uses internet secrets to lure victims then capture, torture and brutally kill them.

As Luther begins to follow the breadcrumbs inadvertently leading him to the ring of internet hackers led by Robey, he is thrown under the bus, figuratively, and winds up behind bars. And from this position, he is unable to not only solve his case, but prevent countless murders in the near future.

Luther must break out of jail, call in a few favors and stop this mad man, but with the law out to find him and Robey out to kill him, it’s a high-stakes thriller that doesn’t promise a happy ending. On the surface, the story is a captivating one and, let’s face it, with Elba at the helm, it’s even more inviting. While I haven’t seen the numerous precursors to this stand-alone project, I think I’m safe to say, there’s a formula here, and they follow it.

Elba easily morphs into the tough guy who is willing to break a few rules to find justice and put the really bad guys behind bars. There’s not a lot of depth here or even a backstory that the writers are willing to delve into, but “Luther” isn’t really that kind of movie. It’s an action flick and action it has.

Serkis, who usually “hides” behind the motion capture suits to create memorable characters like Gollum from “The Lord of the Rings” trilogy and Caesar in “Rise of the Planet of the Apes,” dives deeply into this evil role. The nuances of facial expressions and body language — as you would expect from Serkis — create a menacing man sending chills down your spine.

We are also graced with the presence of the talented Cynthia Erivo who finds herself on the right side of the law as a detective Odette Raine, focused on solving the recent murder and re-capturing Luther. All of their paths eventually intersect in the most unexpected way, plunging her into Robey’s path.

I am unsure if the BBC Television series by Neil Cross is as gratuitously violent as “Fallen Sun.” When this rendition focuses upon the story even amidst the preposterous scenes (how Luther can fight off countless armed guards and imprisoned criminals, but he couldn’t fight off the likes of Serkis’ Robey; or hiking a mile and a half in the cold mountains of Norway with no gloves or hat and wearing a pair of dress shoes), it’s one that intrigued me.

Unfortunately, this cat-and-mouse game leads us along a circuitous path, dragging us along, unwillingly at times, and focuses heavily upon torture scenes and incomprehensible violence.

To develop a script with this extreme conceptual violence is reprehensible. Leaving something to our imaginations and using suggestions instead of visually beating us over the head helps the viewer enjoy a thriller much more than witnessing inconceivable brutality.

At the heart of the film is an intriguing social statement about the internet and the dangers within, but the overall effect of the film is more than disappointing — it’s angering and upsetting, and I can’t unsee it.

Reel Talk rating: 1 star

"Luther: The Fallen Sun" is now streaming on Netflix.