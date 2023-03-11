Pet of the Week: March 11, 2023

Names: Rufus and DC

Ages: 9 and 10

Our People and Place of Residence: Philip and Darlene DiPasquale, of Bourbonnais.

A Little Bit About Us: Our dog, Rufus, (Havanese) and cat, DC, (domestic shorthair) get along so well they often are caught kissing. It’s just so adorable. Rufus sometimes will chase DC, and other times DC will sneak up on Rufus and sniff him and startle him.

Favorite Treats: Rufus comes running for fresh fruits and vegetables when he hears one of us cutting them up. DC loves Temptations cat treats.

If We Could Speak, We Would Say: Rufus would say, “When is my mommy coming home?” and DC would say, “Disconnect the doorbell — it scares me!”