New on the bookshelf: March 11, 2023

<strong>Vibrant journalistic history assess foreign policy</strong>

In his judicious, vibrant “The Ghost at the Feast” — the second installment in his sweeping history of our country’s foreign policy — Robert Kagan excavates the transformational early decades of the 20th century and the nation’s rocky emergence onto the global stage. Most Americans were as ignorant of internationalism in 1900 as they’d been in 1800, he observes, but with a surge in technological breakthroughs, such as the telegraph, and faster, more efficient means of travel, the republic’s commercial interests rapidly meshed with those of Europe, Asia and South America.

As John Hay, Theodore Roosevelt’s secretary of state, opined in 1902, “the financial center of the world, which required thousands of years to journey from the Euphrates to the Thames and Seine, seems passing to the Hudson between daybreak and dark.”

While this is well-trod terrain, Kagan sticks to the U.S.’ cherry-picking among internal affairs of other nations. He launches “The Ghost at the Feast” with a robust, if familiar, account of the Spanish-American War, unpacking fin-de-siècle politics and its players with finesse. As World War I exploded and German U-boats torpedoed passenger ships, Woodrow Wilson dithered; but a few direct hits on American targets convinced him to join the Allies.

— Hamilton Cain, Star Tribune

<strong>Fascinating story of American bureaucrat, spy</strong>

By the time you read this, Ana Belen Montes will have left the Admin Unit at Carswell Federal Medical Center in Fort Worth, Texas, her release scheduled for Jan. 8.

The prison has been home to some of the nation’s most dangerous women, including Lynette “Squeaky” Fromme, a Charles Manson follower who attempted to assassinate President Gerald Ford in 1975, and Emma Coronel Aispuro, the wife of Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman.

So how did this former federal government employee end up serving a 25-year sentence in “the world’s worst sorority house”? She was caught spying for Cuba while working as a senior analyst for the Defense Intelligence Agency in Washington, D.C.

Montes is “sometimes called the most important spy you’ve never heard of,” Jim Popkin writes in “Code Name Blue Wren,” his account of how the “Queen of Cuba” was exposed. Even though her double-dealing ranks with “the two worst traitors in modern American history — Aldrich ‘Rick’ Ames at the CIA and Robert Hanssen at the FBI,” her arrest in the immediate aftermath of 9/11 went virtually unnoticed.

Even though Popkin was unable to interview Montes, a portrait emerges of a complicated, narcissistic, tightly wound woman who excelled at her day job.

— Maren Longbella, Star Tribune

<strong>Small town in ’70s rocked by murders</strong>

In “Decent People,” his second novel, author De’Shawn Charles Winslow has a lot to say about a lot of things. In fewer than 300 pages, Winslow takes on love, racism, Black masculinity, morality, hypocrisy and justice in a small Southern town in the mid-1970s.

But Winslow’s deeper theme is the power of secrets: how they drive behavior, inhibit progress and become more toxic the longer they stay hidden. And while times may have changed, the past isn’t far behind.

The tale unfolds in West Mills, a fictional North Carolina town near the Virginia border that was the setting for his first book, “In West Mills,” winner of the Center for Fiction First Novel prize. Josephine Wright, a middle-aged Black woman and retired executive secretary from New York City, has returned to West Mills, her hometown. She’s found love with Olympus Seymore, an earthy Black mechanic and childhood sweetheart who never left town.

Crisis ensues when Jo learns that Lymp, her fiancé, is a suspect in a heinous triple murder that has the town buzzing. All three victims are Lymp’s affluent half-siblings, from whom he is estranged: Dr. Marian Harmon, West Mills’ officious Black pediatrician; her sporty younger sister Marva; and Lazarus, their fey brother.

— Joseph P. Williams Jr., Star Tribune