Michna to present program on Laura Ingalls Wilder

WATSEKA — At 2 p.m. March 19, Jessica Michna will present a program on Laura Ingalls Wilder, author of the “Little House” book series. The program will take place in the courtroom of the Old Courthouse Museum, 103 W. Cherry, Watseka.

Michna, who developed a love of history at an early age, is originally from Pennsylvania, and she and her family visited many historic sites throughout the United States. During her school years, she appeared in various productions, in addition to doing costume design and construction.

After graduation, several scholarships were offered so she could further her studies in theater arts; however, she chose to earn a degree in psychology from the UW system, working several years as a researcher and lecturer. Her love of theater and history eventually led to the founding of her company, First Impressions. Since being founded in 2000, Michna has expanded her repertoire to include 17 historic figures.

In 2016, she was awarded the Presidential Service Center’s Distinguished Service award for her portrayals of first ladies. While she appeared before a wide range of audiences, including appearances at the National Churchill Museum, the Lincoln Boyhood Home National Site, and Valley Forge, Michna is particularly fond of performing for senior groups and communities.

The life experiences of those in her senior audiences enhance her understanding of life stories. She often reminds her audiences everyone has a history and encourages them to record their own life stories. She has said, “History is not a litany of which general died under which tree. It is the story and life experiences of each human life.”

Generations of children worldwide have been fascinated by the stories and books of Laura Ingalls Wilder. Her “Little House” series was the basis for a successful television series. But how did her life really evolve? What motivated her to put her experiences to paper? What difficulties were overcome before the first book was published?

In this First Impressions presentation, the audience will meet Mrs. Wilder — older, wiser and reflecting back on her life. She will tell you her life story and share how she came to produce her literary works.

For more information on this upcoming program, or other museum events, call 815-432-2215 during the business hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday; email to <a href="mailto:ichs221567@yahoo.com" target="_blank">ichs221567@yahoo.com</a>; or go to <a href="https://www.iroquoiscountyhistoricalsociety.com" target="_blank">iroquoiscountyhistoricalsociety.com</a> or the Facebook page: Old Courthouse Museum – Watseka.

This is a free program, and everyone is invited to attend.

The ICHS is a non-profit organization which depends upon donations and grants so members of the ICHS can continue their dedication to keeping the museum open to the public. ICHS uses monies to help with utility costs, and the upkeep, improvements and maintenance of the more than 100-year-old building.