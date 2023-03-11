Library Life: Week of March 11, 2023

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library</strong>

• Storytime: At 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, all ages can join Twinkle Twinkle Storytime.

• Skin Deep: At 6 p.m. Thursday for adults 18+, Bri Haug and Tash Gardewine from Electric Lady Lounge in Bradley will discuss tattoo history and what to expect when getting a tattoo.

<strong>Bradley Public Library</strong>

• Teen Knitting: At 6 p.m. Tuesday, high schoolers can join for a knitting hour. Open to all skill levels.

• Crafty Adults: At 6 p.m. Thursday, ages 18-plus can join to make no-sew bunnies and gnomes.

<strong>Central Citizens’ Library District (Clifton)</strong>

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library (Momence)</strong>

• Quilting 101: On Tuesday, the group returns. Call the library for more information.

• Needlework Group: At noon Tuesday, join the library for needlework.

<strong>Fossil Ridge Public Library</strong>

• Teen Cosplay Panel: At 5 p.m. Monday, teens can learn from professional cosplayers.

• The Rule of Rum: At 6 p.m. Wednesday, adults can learn the history of rum.

<strong>Kankakee Public Library</strong>

• Book Discussion: At 10 a.m. Tuesday, discuss "Reminders of Him" by Colleen Hoover.

• Smooth Fusion: At 6 p.m. Friday is the open mic event.

<strong>Limestone Township Library District</strong>

<strong>Manteno Public Library</strong>

<strong>Pembroke Public Library</strong>

• Writers’ Club: At 3 p.m. every Tuesday, join the library to share stories with other writers.

• Art Class: At 2 p.m. Friday, join for an art program.

<strong>Piper City Public Library</strong>

• New Releases: "Last Orphan" by Gregg Hurwitz; "More Than Meets the Eyes" by Iris Johansen; "Someone Else's Shoes" by JoJo Moyes; "Unnatural History" by Jonathon Kellerman.

<strong>Watseka Public Library</strong>

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.bourbonnaislibray.org" target="_blank">bourbonnaislibray.org</a>, 815-933-1727

<strong>Bradley Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.bradleylibrary.org" target="_blank">bradleylibrary.org</a>, 815-932-6245

<strong>Central Citizens' Library District:</strong> <a href="https://www.ccld.org/" target="_blank">ccld.org</a>, 815-694-2800

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.momencelibrary.org" target="_blank">momencelibrary.org</a>, 815-472-2581

<strong>Fossil Ridge Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.fossilridge.org" target="_blank">fossilridge.org</a>, 815-458-2187

<strong>Grant Park Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.grantpark-il.org/library" target="_blank">grantpark-il.org/library</a>, 815-465-6047

<strong>Kankakee Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.lions-online.org" target="_blank">lions-online.org</a>, 815-939-4564

<strong>Limestone Township Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.limestonelibrary.org" target="_blank">limestonelibrary.org</a>, 815-939-1696

<strong>Manteno Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.mantenolibrary.org" target="_blank">mantenolibrary.org</a>, 815-468-3323

<strong>Pembroke Public Library:</strong> @PemLib on Facebook, 815-944-8609

<strong>Piper City Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.pipercitylibrary.lib.il.us" target="_blank">pipercitylibrary.lib.il.us</a>, 815-686-9234

<strong>Watseka Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.watsekalibrary.org" target="_blank">watsekalibrary.org</a>; 815-432-4544