Library Life: Week of March 11, 2023

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library</strong>
• Storytime: At 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, all ages can join Twinkle Twinkle Storytime.
• Skin Deep: At 6 p.m. Thursday for adults 18+, Bri Haug and Tash Gardewine from Electric Lady Lounge in Bradley will discuss tattoo history and what to expect when getting a tattoo.
<strong>Bradley Public Library</strong>
• Teen Knitting: At 6 p.m. Tuesday, high schoolers can join for a knitting hour. Open to all skill levels.
• Crafty Adults: At 6 p.m. Thursday, ages 18-plus can join to make no-sew bunnies and gnomes.
<strong>Central Citizens’ Library District (Clifton)</strong>
<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library (Momence)</strong>
• Quilting 101: On Tuesday, the group returns. Call the library for more information.
• Needlework Group: At noon Tuesday, join the library for needlework.
<strong>Fossil Ridge Public Library</strong>
• Teen Cosplay Panel: At 5 p.m. Monday, teens can learn from professional cosplayers.
• The Rule of Rum: At 6 p.m. Wednesday, adults can learn the history of rum.
<strong>Kankakee Public Library</strong>
• Book Discussion: At 10 a.m. Tuesday, discuss "Reminders of Him" by Colleen Hoover.
• Smooth Fusion: At 6 p.m. Friday is the open mic event.
<strong>Limestone Township Library District</strong>
<strong>Manteno Public Library</strong>
<strong>Pembroke Public Library</strong>
• Writers’ Club: At 3 p.m. every Tuesday, join the library to share stories with other writers.
• Art Class: At 2 p.m. Friday, join for an art program.
<strong>Piper City Public Library</strong>
• New Releases: "Last Orphan" by Gregg Hurwitz; "More Than Meets the Eyes" by Iris Johansen; "Someone Else's Shoes" by JoJo Moyes; "Unnatural History" by Jonathon Kellerman.
<strong>Watseka Public Library</strong>
<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.bourbonnaislibray.org" target="_blank">bourbonnaislibray.org</a>, 815-933-1727
<strong>Bradley Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.bradleylibrary.org" target="_blank">bradleylibrary.org</a>, 815-932-6245
<strong>Central Citizens' Library District:</strong> <a href="https://www.ccld.org/" target="_blank">ccld.org</a>, 815-694-2800
<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.momencelibrary.org" target="_blank">momencelibrary.org</a>, 815-472-2581
<strong>Fossil Ridge Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.fossilridge.org" target="_blank">fossilridge.org</a>, 815-458-2187
<strong>Grant Park Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.grantpark-il.org/library" target="_blank">grantpark-il.org/library</a>, 815-465-6047
<strong>Kankakee Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.lions-online.org" target="_blank">lions-online.org</a>, 815-939-4564
<strong>Limestone Township Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.limestonelibrary.org" target="_blank">limestonelibrary.org</a>, 815-939-1696
<strong>Manteno Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.mantenolibrary.org" target="_blank">mantenolibrary.org</a>, 815-468-3323
<strong>Pembroke Public Library:</strong> @PemLib on Facebook, 815-944-8609
<strong>Piper City Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.pipercitylibrary.lib.il.us" target="_blank">pipercitylibrary.lib.il.us</a>, 815-686-9234
<strong>Watseka Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.watsekalibrary.org" target="_blank">watsekalibrary.org</a>; 815-432-4544