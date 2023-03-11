A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: A day in the life

Often when we sit down to watch TV, my husband and I joke that we don’t even need a television because we just wind up watching whatever our pets are doing instead.

Even if they’ve done a cute or funny thing 10 times, we still marvel over how cute or funny that thing may be. They all have unique personalities and are very entertaining.

It’s been a minute since I’ve written about my boys, so let me reintroduce them.

The oldest of the crew is Toby. We rescued him in May 2021 and are unclear of how old he is exactly, but he’s likely now around 11. A curly little Maltipoo with three teeth and a heart on his sleeve, Toby spends most of his days finding a way to cuddle even closer to us than the day before.

Toby would be happy to sleep all day, but also loves walks and playtime. His favorite toy is a small tennis ball, known as “Little Ball,” that he will chase all over the house for hours. If you offer him a ride in the car, be ready to hear some excitable, high-pitched barking.

Next is Beach, a 7-year-old black tabby who is the smallest of the group but has the biggest heart. He’s a sweet, timid boy who loves laying in pockets of sunshine and making muffins with his paws.

Beach asks for very little but is a very food-motivated lad. If his bowl is empty, it’s everyone’s problem. And, if he hears you rip open a bag of chips, he will promptly be on the scene to assess the situation in hopes of getting a crumb of a Ruffle.

Beach often gets lovingly bullied by his younger cat brother, Leaf. This 4-year-old part Maine Coon is about as beautiful a cat as one can imagine. He also has the swift actions and the mischievous personality that one might expect of the average cat.

He’s the least needy/cuddly of the brood, but he shows his affection in other ways, like purring ridiculously loud whenever we come home or putting his paw on your shoulder when he’s sitting on the back of the couch.

Leaf is as confident and independent as I one day hope to be.

Then there’s Teddy; my first pet of this group, but the youngest of them all. He’s a 4-year-old cockapoo with a bark bigger than his bite. He loves playing with toys, keeping watch out the front window and getting praise from his parents.

Teddy also loves to chase and play with all of his brothers. They may not always be in the mood for his energy, but when they’re on the same page, they have a good ole time.

These four furry fellas occupy a great deal of my thoughts and my heart, and I wish you could meet them all.

In the meantime, have a little treat on their behalf.