Good Shepherd Manor hosting 48th annual brunch auction

Daily Journal staff report

It’s time to shake, rattle and roll!

Good Shepherd Manor is hosting its 48th annual brunch auction, and this year’s theme is that of a sock hop. The funds raised during the event support the programs and the services that GSM provides for the 105 men with intellectual and developmental disabilities that live in the Momence-based home.

For the past two years, GSM held virtual brunch auctions because of the pandemic.

“We are excited to be celebrating in person once again,” Jan Melnik-Jackson, coordinator of special events and public relations, said in an email.

Doors open at 11:30 a.m. April 23 at The Odyssey Venue, 19110 S. Ridgeland Ave., Tinley Park.

The brunch auction is a seated brunch luncheon, served at 1 p.m., with a three-hour open bar. GSM residents, the GSM Chorus & Singers, will be providing musical entertainment.

Guests are encouraged to dress to the theme in 1950s attire, and there will be plenty of time to dance to tunes from the ’50s.

The live auction is open only to in-person guests, but the silent auction offers online bidding, which is available to those who cannot attend. Silent auction registration is available at give.goodshepherdmanor.org, and all silent auction items will be available to preview the week before the event.

GSM is offers the following ways to support the brunch option:

• Donate gift certificates, baskets, trips, etc. for either the silent or live auctions

• Sponsorships

• Advertise or place a Tribune in the program booklet

• Purchase raffle tickets to win cash prizes

While it’s the 48th year of this event, themes began in 2008, and dressing up became part of the fun in 2018.

<strong>WHAT:</strong> The 48th annual brunch auction that raises funds for Good Shepherd Manor in Momence.

<strong>WHEN:</strong> Doors open at 11:30 a.m. April 23

<strong>WHERE:</strong> The Odyssey Venue, 19110 S. Ridgeland Ave., Tinley Park

<strong>TICKETS:</strong> <a href="https://www.goodshepherdmanor.org" target="_blank">goodshepherdmanor.org</a>