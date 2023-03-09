'School Spirits': Where high school never ends

Some series are so neatly conceived you almost wish you were in the room when the idea was pitched:

“Let’s make ‘The Breakfast Club’ with ghosts!” There you have the bare bones of “School Spirits,” a new supernatural teen melodrama streaming on Paramount+. The first two episodes of this eight-part limited series can be streamed today.

Peyton List plays Maddie, the central character who wakes up in her local high school only to discover she never can leave the premises. And she’s not alone. There are other spectral students there as well, classmates who teach her the ways of her new “haunt.”

Maddie’s recent departure is being mourned by students who have no notion she still is lurking around the lockers — and is the subject of a murder mystery she is determined to help solve.

It remains to be seen if the show’s tight little concept will prove limiting. It’s one thing to be stuck in high school for a two-hour movie, but most TV series are designed to run for an eternity. Similar to too many school-set series, from “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” to “Wednesday,” “Spirits” sports clever and knowing dialogue that ranges from oversophisticated to brittle. Would it kill someone to write scripts that allowed young people to sound like human beings?

• Airing four hours during two nights, “The Torso Killer Confessions” (9 p.m., A&E, TV-14) recalls the grim work of Richard Cottingham, a prolific serial killer who preyed upon women in the New York metropolitan area from the late 1960s until his arrest in 1980. Cottingham has claimed to have murdered more than 100 women.

Having dedicated much of his career to trying to solve more than a dozen cold cases he believed were linked to the so-called “Torso Killer,” Bergen County, New Jersey, detective Robert Anzilotti recalls decades of conversations with Cottingham and several major revelations that only now can come to light.

• A therapist (Bruce Willis) counsels a young boy (Haley Joel Osment) who “sees dead people” in the 1999 shocker “The Sixth Sense” (6:30 p.m., FXM, TV-14), directed by M. Night Shyamalan, who also directed “The Village” (8:50 p.m., FXM, TV-MA). Shyamalan’s series “The Servant” is streaming its fourth and final season on Apple TV+.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

• Game night entails the preparation of elk steaks and boar chops on “Next Level Chef” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

• An increased number of neighborhood fires follows a grim pattern on “Station 19” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-14).

• Competitors convene in London for the 20th season of “Top Chef” (7 p.m., Bravo, TV-PG).

• A face from the past sends Simone’s head spinning on “Grey’s Anatomy” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-14).

• A home invasion ends with a gruesome discovery on “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” (8 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

• Budget cuts threaten an already overburdened staff on “Alaska Daily” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-14).

CULT CHOICE

According to legend, reclusive billionaire Howard Hughes liked the 1968 Cold War thriller “Ice Station Zebra” (2 p.m., TCM) so much he ordered the local Las Vegas TV channel he owned to broadcast the film more than 100 times. A game cast includes Rock Hudson, Ernest Borgnine and Patrick McGoohan (“The Prisoner”).

LATE NIGHT

Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Steven Spielberg and John Williams are booked on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (10:35 p.m., CBS) ... Jimmy Fallon welcomes Jenna Ortega, Hannah Waddingham and Twice on “The Tonight Show” (10:34 p.m., NBC) ... Jon Favreau, Nicole Byer and Tove Lo appear on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (10:35 p.m., ABC, r) ... Adam Driver, Adam Brody and Urian Hackney visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (11:37 p.m., NBC) ... Milo Ventimiglia, Madelyn Cline and Tim Young appear on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” (11:37 p.m., CBS).

— OK, that was weird. The least expected story of the week was the scandal involving Felicity Huffman (“Desperate Housewives”) and Lori Loughlin, star of “When Calls the Heart” (7 p.m. Sunday, Hallmark, TV-G), in a bribery/cheating plot to get their respective daughters into elite universities.

This is obviously an ongoing case, and all sides must have their say, or day, in court. But the motivation at the center of this story is worth discussing. It involves some overwhelming need to do anything to get children into elite schools. As if anything “lesser” were unthinkable.

Television plays no small role in this insecurity. I can’t remember how many times I’ve had to describe an ABC legal drama where every single character hails from only the most exclusive Ivy and spends most of the pilot bragging about it.

There was a time, not that long ago, when John Grisham wrote best-selling books about young, barely accredited lawyers from no-name institutions who took on impossible cases against massive corporations and eventually won. And got the girl, to boot.

So, our current era’s neurotic obsession with elitism and inequality is hardly hard-wired.

If anything comes of this sordid affair, it’s an appreciation that shoddy efforts at snobbery are always essentially pathetic. Or on classic TV, comedic. Watching “Gilligan’s Island,” we identified with Mary Ann and the Skipper, and pitied the millionaire and his wife.

— CNN launches the four-hour documentary “Tricky Dick” (8 p.m., Sunday), profiling the life and times of Richard Nixon’s public career, which spanned the decades from the dawn of the Cold War to the Clinton years.

SATURDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— An anxious new mother joins a group for solidarity and support, only to discover that it has darker plans on its agenda in the 2019 shocker “Mommy Group Murder” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— The Thunder and Warriors meet in NBA action (7:30 p.m., ABC).

— An old kidnapper returns to form on “Ransom” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

SUNDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): Embassy workers in China and Cuba complain of mysterious ailments; AOL founder Steve Case and his plans to invest in the future of overlooked American small towns and cities; a visit to Monaco.

— The duels begin on “World of Dance” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

— Auditions continue on “American Idol” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

— Lex Luthor is on the loose on “Supergirl” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG).

— Mr. Wednesday prepares for battle on “American Gods” (7 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— After learning about her royal lineage, an adopted 10-year-old becomes a little tyrant in the 2019 shocker “Mommy’s Little Princess” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— A secret room holds dangers on “Charmed” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14).

— Hidden secrets revealed on “The Walking Dead” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).

— A new trial is pursued on “The Case Against Adnan Syed” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-14).

— Axe is determined to destroy Taylor on the fourth season premiere of “Billions” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

— Ulysses pursues a conspiracy theory on “Now Apocalypse” (8 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— “Unsung” (8 p.m., TVONE) profiles the Jets.

— Pacific overtures on “Madam Secretary” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).

— Tensions rise on “Good Girls” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

— Mo’s past is revealed on “Black Monday” (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

CULT CHOICE

— St. Patrick’s Day inspires many traditions. Syfy offers a marathon of “Leprechaun” movies, from “Leprechaun 5: In the Hood” (4 p.m. Saturday, TV-14) to “Leprechaun 2” (8 p.m.). TCM takes the traditional approach, ladling out the Technicolor blarney of director John Ford’s 1952 romance “The Quiet Man” (7 p.m. Sunday, TV-PG).

SATURDAY SERIES

“Dateline” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... “NBA Countdown” (7 p.m., ABC) ... The kids are all right on “MasterChef” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

SUNDAY SERIES

A visit from an old friend inspires Miles on “God Friended Me” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Homer can’t leave Bart’s virtual realm on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Empathy for all things on “Bob’s Burgers” (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

A walk down the aisle on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... On two episodes of “Family Guy” (Fox, TV-14), Meg’s winter Olympics (8 p.m.), fighting over a dowager (8:30 p.m., r) ... Aches and pains on “Shark Tank” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).