This weekend at the movies: March 10, 2023

<strong>‘Scream VI’</strong>

R, 123 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Horror/thriller.</em> Four survivors of the Ghostface murders leave Woodsboro behind for a fresh start in New York City. However, they soon find themselves in a fight for their lives when a new killer embarks on a bloody rampage. Starring Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega and Courtney Cox.

<strong>‘65’</strong>

PG-13, 90 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Sci-Fi/action.</em> After a catastrophic crash on an unknown planet, pilot Mills quickly discovers he’s actually stranded on Earth — 65 million years ago. Now, with only one chance at a rescue, Mills and the only other survivor, Koa, must make their way across an unknown terrain riddled with dangerous prehistoric creatures. Starring Adam Driver, Alexandra Shipp and Nika King.

<strong>‘Champions’</strong>

PG-13, 124 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Drama/comedy.</em> A heartwarming story of a former minor-league basketball coach who, after a series of missteps, is ordered by the court to manage a team of players with intellectual disabilities. He soon realizes that despite his doubts, together, this team can go further than they ever imagined. Starring Woody Harrelson, Kaitlin Olson, Ernie Hudson and Cheech Marin.

<strong>‘Creed III’</strong>

PG-13, 116 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre, Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Drama.</em> Still dominating the boxing world, Adonis Creed is thriving in his career and family life. When Damian, a childhood friend and former boxing prodigy resurfaces after serving time in prison, he’s eager to prove that he deserves his shot in the ring. The face-off between former friends is more than just a fight. To settle the score, Adonis must put his future on the line to battle Damian — a fighter who has nothing to lose. Starring Michael B. Jordan, Tessa Thompson and Jonathan Majors.

<strong>‘Operation Fortune: Ruse de guerre’</strong>

R, 114 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Action/ comedy.</em> Elite spy Orson Fortune must track down and stop the sale of a deadly new weapons technology wielded by a billionaire arms broker. Fortune and his crew recruit Hollywood’s biggest star to help them on their globe-trotting mission to save the world. Starring Jason Statham, Aubrey Plaza, Cary Elwes and Hugh Grant.

<strong>‘Demon Slayer: To the Swordsmith Village’</strong>

R, 110 mins. <strong>(Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Animation.</em> After the vicious murder of his family, a boy named Tanjiro Kamado resolves to become a demon slayer in hopes of turning his younger sister back into a human.

<strong>‘Jesus Revolution’</strong>

NR, 120 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Drama.</em> The story of one young hippie’s quest in the 1970s for belonging and liberation that leads not only to peace, love, and rock and roll, but that sets into motion a new counterculture crusade — a Jesus Movement — changing the course of history. Starring Joel Courtney, Kelsey Grammer and Anna Grace.

<strong>‘Cocaine Bear’</strong>

R, 95 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Suspense/thriller.</em> Inspired by the 1985 true story of a drug runner’s plane crash, missing cocaine, and the black bear that ate it, this wild thriller finds an oddball group of cops, criminals, tourists and teens converging in a Georgia forest where a 500- pound apex predator has ingested a staggering amount of cocaine and gone on a coke-fueled rampage for more blow … and blood. Starring Keri Russell, O’Shea Jackson Jr. and Jesse Tyler Ferguson.

<strong>‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’</strong>

PG-13, 125 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Action/adventure/</em>c<em>omedy.</em> Ant-Man and the Wasp find themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that pushes them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible. Starring Paul Rudd, Jonathan Majors, Michael Douglas and Michelle Pfeiffer.

<strong>‘Puss In Boots: The Last Wish’</strong>

PG, 102 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Animation/adventure/comedy.</em> Puss in Boots discovers that his passion for adventure has taken its toll: he has burnt through eight of his nine lives. Puss sets out on an epic journey to find the mythical Last Wish and restore his nine lives. Starring voices of Antonio Banderas, Salma Hayek and Florence Pugh.