Docuseries 'Blood & Money' is 'Law & Order' minus actors

As television entertainment continues to evolve, some roles have been reversed. Time was, we watched cop shows for the actors they cast and watched game shows featuring regular people. But that’s not the case anymore.

Few series have showcased as many emerging actors as Dick Wolf’s “Law & Order.” Produced in New York, it treated the New York stage as a feeder for its casting department, providing rising stars with paychecks and credits needed to secure their SAG cards and health insurance. “Law & Order” was so associated with Broadway that it was honored at the Tony Awards in 2016 and was the subject of an extended routine by host James Corden.

CNBC introduces “Blood & Money” (9 p.m., TV-14), a true-crime docuseries dedicated to stories of murder inspired by money and greed.

What distinguishes this from the thousands of hours of true crime docuseries on ID, Netflix and elsewhere? It’s from Dick Wolf, and it’s presented in the style of a “Law & Order” spinoff, complete with that franchise’s signature “clung-clung” introduction. But it’s composed of news footage, photographic stills, court documents and interviews with real participants (lawyers, friends of the deceased and investigating officers) years and decades after the events discussed.

Tonight’s debut installment recalls murder allegations against Robert Durst, heir to a New York real estate fortune, who evaded justice for decades.

His story was the focus of the Emmy-winning HBO series “The Jinx,” which might have sparked the docuseries craze in 2015. So not only does this “Law & Order” spinoff dispense with actors, its subject has been well-covered. But that’s never stopped a true-crime binger before.

On the opposite end of the entertainment spectrum, game shows used to give ordinary people a chance to shine on “Let’s Make a Deal” or spout inappropriate confessions on “The Newlywed Game.” But that was another era. Now we only want to watch famous people playing games.

Jimmy Fallon hosts the music, dance and trivia contest and celebrity hangout showcase “That’s My Jam” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-PG), returning for a second season with guests Jason Derulo, Nicole Scherzinger, Kelsea Ballerini and Julia Michaels. Fallon introduces a new challenge: Don’t Fear the Speaker.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

• Not unlike the just-returned “Perry Mason” (9 p.m., HBO), the 1974 thriller “Chinatown” (5:30 p.m., Showcase) explores the seamy side of Los Angeles history and the corruption of its elites.

• A cartel’s accountant is slain after testifying against it on “FBI” (7 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).

• Have passport, will travel on “FBI: International” (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).

• My husband, the spy on the pilot episode of “True Lies” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).

CULT CHOICE

An abundantly pregnant police officer (Frances McDormand) investigates a series of bloody murders linked to a frustrated Oldsmobile salesman’s (William H. Macy) kidnapping scheme in the 1996 dark comedy “Fargo” (6:20 p.m., Sho2), directed by the Coen Brothers.

SERIES NOTES

Abby woos a popular podcast host on “Night Court” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... A woman wobbles when upright on “9-1-1: Lone Star” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Temperatures rise on “The Rookie” (7 p.m., ABC, r, TV-14) ... Katherine botches an event at a grammar school on “American Auto” (7:30 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... “The Voice” (8 p.m., NBC) ... On two episodes of “Will Trent” (ABC, r, TV-14): a clue from left field (8 p.m.); a double homicide (9 p.m.).

LATE NIGHT

Jimmy Fallon welcomes Adam Driver, Ana Gasteyer and Macklemore on “The Tonight Show” (10:34 p.m., NBC) ... Ike Barinholtz, Melissa Barrera and Margaret Atwood visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (11:37 p.m., NBC).