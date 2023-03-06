Save the date: Upcoming events in Kankakee, Iroquois counties

<strong>John Deere presentation in Watseka</strong>

The program “John Deere: A Discussion of the History and Future of Agriculture” will be presented at 6:30 p.m. March 21 at the Watseka Public Library, 201 S. Second St.

Using the format of a first-person monologue, Brian Ellis will portray John Deere in the setting of a private board meeting. Deere will be announcing his retirement from the company he founded.

He will be reflecting on his life and sharing his successes and struggles during his time with the company. Deere is credited with inventing one of the first steel plows at his blacksmith shop in Grand Detour, Ill.

He later moved his company to Moline, Ill. The presentation will conclude with a discussion of issues such as the pros and cons of agriculture versus agribusiness, the role of technology and mechanization, the family farm, etc. Attendees are in for a treat with Ellis’ excellent portrayal of this amazing leader in the early days of agriculture.

Brian Ellis is an author, storyteller and historian who lives in Bishop Hill, Ill. He has worked with the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum in Springfield and the Field Museum in Chicago. He is a participant in the Illinois Humanities Council Road Scholars Speakers Bureau.

This Council has provided funding for the program. The Friends of the Watseka Public Library are hosting the program, which is free and open to the public. The library is handicap accessible. RSVP for the program by calling the library at 815-432-4544.

<strong>Clove Alliance’s Glo Bingo</strong>

Doors open at 4:30 p.m. for the 6:30 p.m. Glo Bingo event March 23 at Kankakee Fairground’s Expo Center, 213 W. 4000 Road S., Kankakee. This is a high-energy bingo night for ages 18-plus.

Individual tickets cost $35 and include bingo cards, glow hat and bingo dauber. Tables of six can be reserved for $210. Cash bar and food will be available for purchase from food trucks Tacos El Guadalajara #1 and Monster Grilled Cheese & More. Ticket sales support the mission of Clove Alliance.

To order tickets, go to <a href="https://clovebingo.square.site" target="_blank">clovebingo.square.site</a>.

<strong>Mock Police Stops</strong>

From 5-8 p.m. March 30 at the Kankakee Area Career Center, 4083 N. 1000W Road, Bourbonnais, there will be an evening of discussion, Mock Stop and Police Simulator participation as a bridge is built between law enforcement and the community. Participants must be 16 or older.

This event is open to those who have not previously attended a Youth Police Stop event. There will be one free meal per registrant, and participation is limited to the first 21 to register.

The event is in conjunction with the Kankakee Police Department, Kankakee Area Career Center, Illinois Coalition of Community Services, City Life Center, Project Sun, Youth Empowerment Program, Harbor House and Kankakee United.

For more information and to register, go to <a href="https://tinyurl.com/mpt5kt2z" target="_blank">tinyurl.com/mpt5kt2z</a>.

<strong>Community Law Enforcement Training</strong>

From 8 a.m. to noon April 8 in the Iroquois Room at Kankakee Community College will be an opportunity to become educated in law enforcement practices and to understand why police might use lethal force and what situations call for less lethal decisions.

This training is in collaboration with the Kankakee County Branch of the NAACP and Kankakee County Community Crisis Response Team.

Participants will learn about Illinois Criminal Statutes definitions, basic arrest procedures and more.

There will be open discussion on realities of force, myths created by media and movies. Attendees also will have an opportunity to participate in police training simulator.

Register with a KCCCRT team member. For more information, go to <a href="https://www.facebook.com/NAACP3035" target="_blank">facebook.com/NAACP3035</a>.

<strong>Mobile Senior Safety Fair</strong>

From 10:30 a.m. to noon April 10 at Heritage Woods, 355 Diversatech Drive, Manteno, Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe will host a Mobile Senior Safety Fair in partnership with Kankakee County Board members John Fetherling and Tinker Parker.

From noon to 1 p.m. May 24 at Arbor Grove Bourbonnais, 709 Arbor Parkway, Bourbonnais, Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe will host a Mobile Senior Safety Fair in partnership with Kankakee County Board member Matt Alexander-Hildebrand.

For both events, admission is free, as are refreshments. The events will have speakers, vendors, prizes and more.

For more information, go to <a href="https://www.k3sao.com/seniors" target="_blank">k3sao.com/seniors</a>.

