Best Bets: Week of March 6-12

<strong>Kankakee River Watershed Conference</strong>

With the theme “The Time is Now,” a one-day conference on the Kankakee River will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday on the campus of Kankakee Community College. Issues that will be discussed include water quantity and quality, biodiversity, nutrients and agriculture, river recreation, watershed initiatives and, most importantly, sand and sediment.

According to a news release from the organizers, sand and sediment flow into the river and, being caught by fallen trees, begin to form a sand bar, turning the sand bar into an island and redirecting the flow of water.

Conference organizers Frank Koehler and Angel Crawford said, “The time is now to address these challenges and protect the area's greatest asset — the Kankakee River Watershed.”

There is no fee to attend, but individuals are asked to register online at <a href="https://tinyurl.com/2bpbkrd8" target="_blank">tinyurl.com/2bpbkrd8</a>. Lunch and refreshments will be provided to attendees.

For more information, email Frank Koehler, of the Potawatomi Paddlers Association, at <a href="mailto:Fjkoehler1952@gmail.com" target="_blank">Fjkoehler1952@gmail.com</a>, or Angel Crawford, of the Iroquois Economic Development Association, at <a href="mailto:iedaillinois@gmail.com" target="_blank">iedaillinois@gmail.com</a>.

<strong>Women United Breakfast</strong>

Women United — a part of United Way of Kankakee and Iroquois Counties — will host the seventh annual Women United Breakfast. The event will happen from 8:30 a.m. to noon at Gathering Point, 897 Bourbonnais Pkwy., Bourbonnais.

This year, the event will introduce the Women United’s EmpowHERment Panel, which will be a powerful conversation featuring four local women “who use their skills and strengths to uplift and empower women in the community,” according to a news release.

Panelists, speakers and hosts include Staci Wilken, Courtney Wade, Sydney Mongaraz, Maggie Frogge, Dr. DeAnna VanKuren, Monica Pizano, JaHana Holloway and Lindy Casey.

For more information and to register, go to <a href="https://www.go.rallyup.com/womenunited2023" target="_blank">go.rallyup.com/womenunited2023</a>.

<strong>First Responders Appreciation Breakfast</strong>

Harbor House will be hosting a First Responders Appreciation Brunch from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at College Church, 200 University Ave., Bourbonnais. First responders can join for a complimentary brunch to celebrate the life-saving services they provide. Activities include brunch, door prizes, live music, guest speakers, games and a thank-you bag.

To register, go to <a href="https://www.harborhousedv.org/events" target="_blank">harborhousedv.org/events</a>.

<strong>Dueling Pianos — Child Network Fundraiser</strong>

For the second year running, Child Network — along with Ascension Saint Mary Hospital — will be bringing back The FUN Pianos for a dueling pianos fundraiser. The show will return Saturday to the Quality Inn & Suites in Bradley.

The event begins at 6 p.m. with a silent auction, a 50/50 split-the-pot raffle, appetizers and cash bar. At 7 p.m., the show kicks off and “guests can plan on tapping their fingers and toes, singing and dancing with laugh-out-loud kind of fun,” organizers said in a news release.

Tickets cost $35 each, or reserved tables of eight cost $300. Tickets can be purchased at <a href="https://www.childnetwork.org/events" target="_blank">childnetwork.org/events</a>. Proceeds will directly benefit Child Network.

<strong>Kankakee Kultivators program</strong>

At the second meeting of 2023, Kankakee Kultivators will be learning the ABCs of tree pruning. The March program will spotlight Samuel Bottorff, a professionally trained and experienced tree pruner, as the special speaker, who will cover various methods and appropriate timing for pruning different trees, shrubs and other plants.

The program will take place at 1 p.m. Thursday, in the 4th floor auditorium of the Kankakee Public Library.

<strong>March 8</strong>

<strong>Overdose Prevention & Narcan Training</strong>

At 10 a.m. March 8 and 2 p.m. March 22 at Duane Dean's The Living Room, 367 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee, Julie Larsen, of the Kankakee County Health Department, will host training on the opioid crisis, signs of an overdose and how to reverse an overdose using Narcan Nasal Spray. Free Narcan kits will be available.

<strong>March 10</strong>

<strong>MHNetwork RoundTable</strong>

At 8:30 a.m., the Mental Health Network of Kankakee County will return its roundtable discussion to the Riverside Medical Center dining room. March is Self-Harm Awareness Month and the guest speaker for the event is Dr. Khisty, Director of Child and Adolescent Psychology and Addiction, and Vice Chief of the Behavioral Health Services Line, at Riverside Medical Center. This event also marks MHN’s four-year anniversary, and there will be free coffee and treats.

<strong>March 10-11</strong>

<strong>GSU's Dance Program "RISE UP!"</strong>

Join the Governors State University Dance Company as they dance for social justice in their upcoming production, “RISE UP! Truth to Power” running at 7:30 p.m. March 10 and 11 at the GSU's Center for Performing Arts, 1 University Parkway, University Park. With original choreography by GSU faculty, students and alumni, “RISE UP!” features diverse and provocative performances that defy classification: including hip-hop, praise dance, contemporary, modern jazz and more.

<strong>March 10-12</strong>

<strong>Coal City HS presents "Anastasia"</strong>

Coal City High School, 655 W. Division St., Coal City, will be holding several performances of the musical inspired by the beloved films. According to a news release, “Anastasia” transports audiences from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. The show will run at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.

<strong>March 11</strong>

<strong>St. Patrick’s Day Craft Show</strong>

From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Northfield Square mall, 1600 N. State Route 50, Bourbonnais, there will be a St. Patrick’s Day craft show throughout the mall. Vendors are being accepted, and a spot costs $35. Call 815-295-2710 for an application.

<strong>Louis Jolliet: A Solid Path Through Water</strong>

At noon will be the performance of a one-act, one-person play written and performed by Jim Healy, in honor of the 350th anniversary of the voyage of Father Jacques Marquette and Louis Jolliet down the Mississippi River. Their four-month voyage began May 18, 1673. Although Jolliet returned to Quebec, Father Marquette died on his return journey.

The event will be held at Kankakee Public Library, 201 E. Merchant St., Kankakee.

<strong>March 13</strong>

<strong>Hedgeapple Arts Exhibit</strong>

Hedgeapple Arts is hosting an opening reception for its upcoming art exhibit from 5-6:30 p.m. March 13 in the studio and gallery at 196 S. Harrison Ave. in downtown Kankakee. Artists of all ages will exhibit artwork created during the winter class session -- including paintings, sculptures, pottery and more. A “Glow Gallery” room also will be featured, in which artists from ages 3 to 13 will exhibit work that “glows” in a fun way. Artwork in the gallery will be on display through March 23, with the Glow Gallery display only taking place the evening of March 13.

