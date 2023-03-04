Watseka Community HS Inspiration Award Committees seeks nominations

WATSEKA — The Watseka Community High School Inspiration Award Committees are seeking nominations for the 2023 Academic and Athletic Inspiration Awards.

The Inspiration Award has been established to honor men and women connected with Unit 9 schools whose accomplishments, service and character have exemplified, developed and encouraged positive traits and attributes to enhance future achievements by Unit 9 students.

Previous Academic Inspiration Award winners are Steve Brock, Tony Allegretti, Steven Wellborn, Herbert Allen Myers, Varis Purkalitis, Alfred Nutt, Helen Todd, Norman Owens, David Bergstrom, Dr. Lonnie Laughlin, Michael Dowling, Hannah Garry, Dale Flach, Robert Strickler, Ginger Reynolds and Jonathan Spenn.

Previous Athletic Inspiration Award recipients include Coaches Keith Baldwin, Leroy Morley, Gordon McKenzie, Don Wene, Joe Sutfin and Barb Redeker; the 1922, 1963, 1975, 1976, 1979, 1987, 1988 and 1994 boys basketball teams; the 1946, 1959 and 1974 football teams; the 1985 girls volleyball team; the 2009 baseball team; Ditty Lynch, Patty Carrell Maney, Wally Swanson, Jack Redman, Charles Fowler, Rod Yergler, Bruce Sullivan, Victor Sampson, Dick Geddes, Jennifer Lynch Dixon, Larry Donaldson, Pamela Langellier Weidert, Dick Martin, David Peabody, David Mitchell, Brad Odgers, Jacob Spenn, Jeff Woods, Mickey McAnarney and Dennis Harmon.

The Inspiration Award Committees are particularly encouraging nominations from the 1940s, 1950s and 1960s.

Nomination forms can be obtained from the Unit 9 or WCHS offices or from the web <a href="https://www.watsekaschools.org" target="_blank">watsekaschools.org</a>. Nominations must be submitted by April 15. The 2023 Award Winners will be honored during Homecoming/Alumni Reunion Weekend, Sept. 29-30.