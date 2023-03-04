New on the bookshelf: March 4, 2023

<strong>Intersection of lives in Sudanese border town</strong>

Google the word “Sudan,” and the gamut of depressing news items will appear on your screen. Never shorn of tragedy, the narrative on Sudan and its neighbor, South Sudan, remains disheartening. Many might respond with a heavy dose of cynicism and perhaps resignation. Some — such as Sudanese writer Fatin Abbas, whose engrossing debut novel, “Ghost Season,” arrives in the United States this month — reject those sentiments for a particular kind of cautious optimism, one that centers feminist and humanist ideals and is not at all blinded to what ails her beloved country.

To that complicated end, Abbas sets her novel during a time when the northern and southern parts of Sudan, still together, are soon to be engulfed by conflict and terror, mostly perpetuated by anti-government rebels and militiamen. Then, with great care and attention to place and character, she writes into the eye of a perilous storm, panning from one orange-hued image to another on the page like a filmmaker.

That place in the novel is Saraaya, a “dusty, sleepy” border town in “the middle of nowhere — desert to the north and endless swamp and grasslands to the south.”

The book includes Layla’s deeply inspiring story — that of a young nomadic woman, dogged by patriarchy and tragedy.

— Angela Ajayi, Star Tribune

<strong>From shark attack survivor to conservationist</strong>

He was their prey, then became their protector.

Paul de Gelder was a diver in the Australian Navy, running counterterrorism exercises in Sydney Harbor. In 2009, a 9-foot bull shark mistook him for breakfast.

“I was like a chew toy to this predator,” de Gelder writes in “Shark: Why we Need to Save the World’s Most Misunderstood Predator.” “My life did actually flash before my eyes, but then a strange thing happened. It let go. I was pulled out of the water, and several surgical operations later, I woke up to discover I was missing half an arm and a leg.”

People would understand if he refused to go swimming again or developed a lifelong hatred of the marine life that’s been around for millions of years.

But as he healed, “I started to read more about sharks,” de Gelder writes. “I wanted to understand what had changed my life, and the more I learned, the more I realized how much we — as humans — are changing theirs.”

Since then, de Gelder has been a regular on the Discovery Channel’s Shark Week, even swimming with the kind of fanged fish that had attacked him. It’s made him a conservationist with a mission to help save sharks.

— Jacqueline Cutler, New York Daily News

<strong>Doctor caters to, befriends Boston’s unhoused people</strong>

The myth of Sisyphus pops up in Tracy Kidder’s “Rough Sleepers,” about a doctor who works with the unhoused population of Boston, and it’s an apt one. The book’s subject notes that Sisyphus, always striving toward a goal he’ll never reach, is usually thought of as eternally frustrated. But what if Sisyphus is energized by the challenge? What if the striving is what he seeks?

That may be a rationalization for Dr. Jim O’Connell, who has spent decades finding medical care and housing for people, knowing that many will backslide and dozens more folks in need will turn up the next day. But it seems to work for him.

Frequently referred to as “Saint Jim” — although never by himself — O’Connell left Harvard Medical School and detoured into what he thought would be a year of caring for the unhoused, only to discover it was his life’s work. Now in his 70s, he’s still “making housecalls to the homeless,” as CBS News put it in a profile.

O’Connell is a fascinating protagonist. Kidder spent years shadowing the indefatigable doctor on the job, examining patients under bridges, handing out $20 bills in public parks and begging the sick to go to emergency rooms (as well as the Legislature for funds).

— Chris Hewitt, Star Tribune