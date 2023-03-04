Library Life: Week of March 4, 2023

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library</strong>

• Spill the Tea: March 6-11, grab take-and-make chamomile tea kits.

• How To Reduce College Costs: At 7 p.m. Thursday, the library is partnering with My College Planning team to share college financial information with high schoolers and their families.

<strong>Bradley Public Library</strong>

• Paper Chandelier Workshop: At 2 p.m. Monday, ages 16-plus can make a traditional craft from Poland.

• Tiny Art Show: From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, paint a miniature canvas for a tiny art show that'll be on display throughout the month.

<strong>Central Citizens’ Library District (Clifton)</strong>

• Literati Book Fair: From 4-8 p.m. is the beginning of the book fair which is open through March 14.

• Middle School Art Workshop: From 6-7 p.m. Tuesday is an oil pastel class for grades fifth through eighth. Call library to register.

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library (Momence)</strong>

• Quilting 101: On Tuesday, the group returns. Call the library for more information.

• Needlework Group: At noon Tuesday, join the library for needlework.

<strong>Fossil Ridge Public Library</strong>

• Movie Matinee: From 1-3 p.m. Monday, kids can enjoy a screening of "Rumble" during no-school day.

• Real Cost of College: At 6 p.m. Wednesday via Zoom, families will learn about financial planning with college.

<strong>Grant Park Public Library</strong>

• Leprechaun in the Library: From 10 a.m. to noon March 11, a leprechaun will be in the library reading books.

<strong>Kankakee Public Library</strong>

• Bingo with the Books: At 10 a.m. Friday, play games of bingo.

• Presentation: At noon March 11, Louis Jolliet will present "A Solid Path Through Water."

<strong>Limestone Township Library District</strong>

• DIY Lip Balm: At 6:30 p.m. Monday, adults can join for craft night.

• FFA Storytime: At 4:30 p.m. March 13, ages 5-10 can join Herscher High School’s FFA Club for stories and snacks for Future Farmers of America Week.

<strong>Manteno Public Library</strong>

• Adult Craft Night: At 5 p.m. Monday, adults can join for Flowers of the Earth.

• Reading Buddies: At 4 p.m. Tuesday, grades kindergarten through fifth can practice reading skills and confidence.

<strong>Pembroke Public Library</strong>

• Writers’ Club: At 3 p.m. every Tuesday, join the library to share stories with other writers.

• Art Class: At 2 p.m. Friday, join for an art program.

<strong>Piper City Public Library</strong>

• New Releases: "Berenstain Bears Blast Off" by Mike Berenstain; "Calder at Heart" by Janet Dailey; "Encore in Death" by J.D. Robb.

<strong>Watseka Public Library</strong>

•

Storytime: At 10 a.m. Wednesday, preschoolers can join to read "Piggy Time."

Adult Craft: At 10 a.m. Thursday, make no-sew sock bunnies.

•

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.bourbonnaislibray.org" target="_blank">bourbonnaislibray.org</a>, 815-933-1727

<strong>Bradley Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.bradleylibrary.org" target="_blank">bradleylibrary.org</a>, 815-932-6245

<strong>Central Citizens' Library District:</strong> <a href="https://www.ccld.org/" target="_blank">ccld.org</a>, 815-694-2800

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.momencelibrary.org" target="_blank">momencelibrary.org</a>, 815-472-2581

<strong>Fossil Ridge Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.fossilridge.org" target="_blank">fossilridge.org</a>, 815-458-2187

<strong>Grant Park Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.grantpark-il.org/library" target="_blank">grantpark-il.org/library</a>, 815-465-6047

<strong>Kankakee Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.lions-online.org" target="_blank">lions-online.org</a>, 815-939-4564

<strong>Limestone Township Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.limestonelibrary.org" target="_blank">limestonelibrary.org</a>, 815-939-1696

<strong>Manteno Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.mantenolibrary.org" target="_blank">mantenolibrary.org</a>, 815-468-3323

<strong>Pembroke Public Library:</strong> @PemLib on Facebook, 815-944-8609

<strong>Piper City Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.pipercitylibrary.lib.il.us" target="_blank">pipercitylibrary.lib.il.us</a>, 815-686-9234

<strong>Watseka Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.watsekalibrary.org" target="_blank">watsekalibrary.org</a>; 815-432-4544