Library Life: Week of March 4, 2023

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library</strong>
• Spill the Tea: March 6-11, grab take-and-make chamomile tea kits.
• How To Reduce College Costs: At 7 p.m. Thursday, the library is partnering with My College Planning team to share college financial information with high schoolers and their families.
<strong>Bradley Public Library</strong>
• Paper Chandelier Workshop: At 2 p.m. Monday, ages 16-plus can make a traditional craft from Poland.
• Tiny Art Show: From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, paint a miniature canvas for a tiny art show that'll be on display throughout the month.
<strong>Central Citizens’ Library District (Clifton)</strong>
• Literati Book Fair: From 4-8 p.m. is the beginning of the book fair which is open through March 14.
• Middle School Art Workshop: From 6-7 p.m. Tuesday is an oil pastel class for grades fifth through eighth. Call library to register.
<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library (Momence)</strong>
• Quilting 101: On Tuesday, the group returns. Call the library for more information.
• Needlework Group: At noon Tuesday, join the library for needlework.
<strong>Fossil Ridge Public Library</strong>
• Movie Matinee: From 1-3 p.m. Monday, kids can enjoy a screening of "Rumble" during no-school day.
• Real Cost of College: At 6 p.m. Wednesday via Zoom, families will learn about financial planning with college.
<strong>Grant Park Public Library</strong>
• Leprechaun in the Library: From 10 a.m. to noon March 11, a leprechaun will be in the library reading books.
<strong>Kankakee Public Library</strong>
• Bingo with the Books: At 10 a.m. Friday, play games of bingo.
• Presentation: At noon March 11, Louis Jolliet will present "A Solid Path Through Water."
<strong>Limestone Township Library District</strong>
• DIY Lip Balm: At 6:30 p.m. Monday, adults can join for craft night.
• FFA Storytime: At 4:30 p.m. March 13, ages 5-10 can join Herscher High School’s FFA Club for stories and snacks for Future Farmers of America Week.
<strong>Manteno Public Library</strong>
• Adult Craft Night: At 5 p.m. Monday, adults can join for Flowers of the Earth.
• Reading Buddies: At 4 p.m. Tuesday, grades kindergarten through fifth can practice reading skills and confidence.
<strong>Pembroke Public Library</strong>
• Writers’ Club: At 3 p.m. every Tuesday, join the library to share stories with other writers.
• Art Class: At 2 p.m. Friday, join for an art program.
<strong>Piper City Public Library</strong>
• New Releases: "Berenstain Bears Blast Off" by Mike Berenstain; "Calder at Heart" by Janet Dailey; "Encore in Death" by J.D. Robb.
<strong>Watseka Public Library</strong>
Storytime: At 10 a.m. Wednesday, preschoolers can join to read "Piggy Time."
Adult Craft: At 10 a.m. Thursday, make no-sew sock bunnies.
<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.bourbonnaislibray.org" target="_blank">bourbonnaislibray.org</a>, 815-933-1727
<strong>Bradley Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.bradleylibrary.org" target="_blank">bradleylibrary.org</a>, 815-932-6245
<strong>Central Citizens' Library District:</strong> <a href="https://www.ccld.org/" target="_blank">ccld.org</a>, 815-694-2800
<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.momencelibrary.org" target="_blank">momencelibrary.org</a>, 815-472-2581
<strong>Fossil Ridge Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.fossilridge.org" target="_blank">fossilridge.org</a>, 815-458-2187
<strong>Grant Park Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.grantpark-il.org/library" target="_blank">grantpark-il.org/library</a>, 815-465-6047
<strong>Kankakee Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.lions-online.org" target="_blank">lions-online.org</a>, 815-939-4564
<strong>Limestone Township Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.limestonelibrary.org" target="_blank">limestonelibrary.org</a>, 815-939-1696
<strong>Manteno Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.mantenolibrary.org" target="_blank">mantenolibrary.org</a>, 815-468-3323
<strong>Pembroke Public Library:</strong> @PemLib on Facebook, 815-944-8609
<strong>Piper City Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.pipercitylibrary.lib.il.us" target="_blank">pipercitylibrary.lib.il.us</a>, 815-686-9234
<strong>Watseka Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.watsekalibrary.org" target="_blank">watsekalibrary.org</a>; 815-432-4544