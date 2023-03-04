A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Finding your spark

When I was in college, I was jealous of all of my peers who had it “figured out.” The ones who were studying nursing or education and seemingly had a clear-cut career path in the wait.

I’d later learn no one had it “figured out,” and a lot of us still don’t — and that’s OK. I’d also learn that I had what I wanted to do figured out all along but didn’t realize it.

As I was hanging out in Fell Hall studying interpersonal communication — ostensibly the most broad major one could pick — I had no clue what I wanted to do with my life. I had a few ideas of things I’d enjoy doing, but I’d come to find that I was merely afraid of making a big choice and not being able to get out of it.

Years after college, I’ve learned that’s never the case and you’re only as stuck as you allow yourself to be.

Back to the point, I always knew deep down that I wanted to be a writer in some capacity, and journalism made sense as I enjoy asking people questions. Not in a nosy way, but out of genuine curiosity.

When I was in middle school, I had a group of schoolmates come by for a sleepover. Instead of preparing music and games like a normal kid, I took a red metallic hardcover journal — the kind with lined, low-quality paper — and filled it with questions, one page per person.

I then had the group pass it around and answer my burning questions, i.e. what’s your favorite movie? Color? Food?

I’ve since gotten better at interviewing (I think).

For years, I had forgotten about that memory until it sprung into my head a few days ago out of nowhere. If I had been walking, it would’ve stopped me in my tracks as it was as plain as the nose on my face that interviewing people was what I enjoyed doing.

While at college, I worked for the school paper my junior and senior year. My junior year was as a copy editor, and my senior year was a news reporter. Though I enjoyed it, I never considered it as an actual career possibility because of a bout of what medical professionals call “lack of self-confidence.”

When working on a feature story about an award-winning professor, I went to his office for an interview. As we sat down, he said, “So, you’re a journalist, huh?”

That set off a spark in me that has burned ever since. I’d never been referred to as such, and it was the first time that it seemed possible.

While it took a little bit between then and when I got into to my full-time journalistic endeavors, I never once stopped interviewing and writing others’ stories.

I don’t foresee that spark dwindling anytime soon.

So even if you feel like you don’t have it “figured out,” there may be something you’re just not seeing in the moment. Let it take its time, it’s worth it.