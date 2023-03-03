Kankakee River Watershed Conference happening March 10

KANKAKEE — With the theme “The Time is Now,” a one-day conference on the Kankakee River will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 10 on the campus of Kankakee Community College. Issues that will be discussed include water quantity and quality, biodiversity, nutrients and agriculture, river recreation, watershed initiatives and, most importantly, sand and sediment.

According to a news release from the organizers, sand and sediment flow into the river, and being caught by fallen trees, begin to form a sand bar, turning the sand bar into an island, and redirecting the flow of water.

Conference organizers Frank Koehler and Angel Crawford said, “The time is now to address these challenges and protect the areas’ greatest asset — the Kankakee River Watershed.”

There is no fee to attend, but individuals are asked to register online at <a href="https://tinyurl.com/2bpbkrd8" target="_blank">tinyurl.com/2bpbkrd8</a>. Lunch and refreshments will be provided to attendees.

Registration and conference schedule are available at Kankakee Community College — Continuing Education. Course Detail: LECT-7045 — Kankakee River Watershed Conference.

The conference should be of interest to residents of Illinois and Indiana, particularly those in the Kankakee River, Iroquois River and Yellow River watersheds.

For more information, contact: Frank Koehler, of the Potawatomi Paddlers Association, at <a href="mailto:Fjkoehler1952@gmail.com" target="_blank">Fjkoehler1952@gmail.com</a>, or Angel Crawford, of the Iroquois Economic Development Association, at <a href="mailto:iedaillinois@gmail.com" target="_blank">iedaillinois@gmail.com</a>.