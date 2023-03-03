Coal City HS to perform musical 'Anastasia'

There’s a new student at Coal City High School, and her name is Anastasia.

This month, the theater department will be holding several performances of the musical inspired by the beloved films.

According to a news release, “Anastasia” transports audiences from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past.

Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love and family.

With its opulent settings, dazzling costumes and a soaring score including the song favorites from the hit animated film, “Journey to the Past” and “Once Upon a December,” “Anastasia” is the spectacular musical about discovering who you are and defining who you’re meant to be.

For tickets and more information, go to <a href="https://bit.ly/CCTDTickets" target="_blank">bit.ly/CCTDTickets</a>.

Performances will be held at Coal City High School, 655 W Division St, Coal City, and are scheduled for:

• 7 p.m. March 10, March 11, March 17 and March 18

• 2 p.m. March 12 and March 19

<strong>Tickets:</strong>

• Students/Senior Citizens — $5

• Adults — $8

Tickets available in advance at <a href="https://bit.ly/CCTDTickets" target="_blank">bit.ly/CCTDTickets</a>.

All remaining tickets will be available for purchase at the door starting one hour before each performance.