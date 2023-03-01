This weekend at the movies: March 3, 2023

<strong>‘Creed III’</strong>

PG-13, 116 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre, Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Drama.</em> Still dominating the boxing world, Adonis Creed is thriving in his career and family life. When Damian, a childhood friend and former boxing prodigy resurfaces after serving time in prison, he’s eager to prove that he deserves his shot in the ring. The face-off between former friends is more than just a fight. To settle the score, Adonis must put his future on the line to battle Damian — a fighter who has nothing to lose. Starring Michael B. Jordan, Tessa Thompson and Jonathan Majors.

<strong>‘Operation Fortune: Ruse de guerre’</strong>

R, 114 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Action/ comedy.</em> Elite spy Orson Fortune must track down and stop the sale of a deadly new weapons technology wielded by a billionaire arms broker. Fortune and his crew recruit Hollywood’s biggest star to help them on their globe-trotting mission to save the world. Starring Jason Statham, Aubrey Plaza, Cary Elwes and Hugh Grant.

<strong>‘Demon Slayer: To the Swordsmith Village’</strong>

R, 110 mins. <strong>(Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Animation.</em> After the vicious murder of his family, a boy named Tanjiro Kamado resolves to become a demon slayer in hopes of turning his younger sister back into a human.

<strong>‘Jesus Revolution’</strong>

NR, 120 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Drama.</em> The story of one young hippie’s quest in the 1970s for belonging and liberation that leads not only to peace, love, and rock and roll, but that sets into motion a new counterculture crusade — a Jesus Movement — changing the course of history. Starring Joel Courtney, Kelsey Grammer and Anna Grace.

<strong>‘Cocaine Bear’</strong>

R, 95 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Suspense/thriller.</em> Inspired by the 1985 true story of a drug runner’s plane crash, missing cocaine, and the black bear that ate it, this wild thriller finds an oddball group of cops, criminals, tourists and teens converging in a Georgia forest where a 500- pound apex predator has ingested a staggering amount of cocaine and gone on a coke-fueled rampage for more blow … and blood. Starring Keri Russell, O’Shea Jackson Jr. and Jesse Tyler Ferguson.

<strong>‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’</strong>

PG-13, 125 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre, Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Action/adventure/</em>c<em>omedy.</em> Ant-Man and the Wasp find themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that pushes them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible. Starring Paul Rudd, Jonathan Majors, Michael Douglas and Michelle Pfeiffer.

<strong>‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’</strong>

R, 112 mins. <strong>(Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Romance/drama/</em>c<em>omedy.</em> Mike Lane takes to the stage again after a lengthy hiatus, following a business deal that went bust, leaving him broke and taking bartender gigs in Florida. For what he hopes will be one last hurrah, Mike heads to London with a wealthy socialite who lures him with an offer he can’t refuse… and an agenda all her own. With everything on the line, once Mike discovers what she truly has in mind, will he—and the roster of hot new dancers he’ll have to whip into shape—be able to pull it off? Starring Channing Tatum and Salma Hayek.

<strong>‘A Man Called Otto’</strong>

PG-13, 126 mins. <strong>(Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Comedy.</em> When a lively young family moves in next door, grumpy widower Otto Anderson meets his match in a quick-witted, pregnant woman named Marisol, leading to an unlikely friendship that turns his world upside down. Starring Tom Hanks, Mariana Treviño and Rachel Keller.

<strong>‘Puss In Boots: The Last Wish’</strong>

PG, 102 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Animation/adventure/comedy.</em> Puss in Boots discovers that his passion for adventure has taken its toll: he has burnt through eight of his nine lives. Puss sets out on an epic journey to find the mythical Last Wish and restore his nine lives. Starring voices of Antonio Banderas, Salma Hayek and Florence Pugh.