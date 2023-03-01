Live music this weekend: March 2, 2023

<strong>Everingham-Pittman</strong>

Barnyard Tap — 106 E. Main St., Martinton

<em>3 p.m. Thursday</em>

<strong>Carrying Torches</strong>

Rock Inn — 239 E. Court St., Kankakee

<em>7 p.m. Friday</em>

<strong>Prizefighter</strong>

Hoppy Pig — 135 N. Kinzie Ave., Bradley

<em>7 p.m. Friday</em>

<strong>John & Justin Unplugged</strong>

Copeland’s Bar & Grill — 51 N. Main St., Manteno

<em>8:30 p.m. Friday</em>

<strong>Jake Vaughn</strong>

O's Place — 141 S. Chestnut St., Chebanse

<em>6:30 p.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>KVSO’s Power of Women</strong>

Morning Star Baptist Church — 570 N. Harrison Ave., Kankakee

<em>7 p.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>Thomas Hinds</strong>

Steam Hollow Brewing Co. — 450 S. Spruce St., Manteno

<em>7 p.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>JD & the Puzz</strong>

The River House — 597 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee

<em>7:30 p.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>Not Yet</strong>

Copeland’s Bar & Grill — 51 N. Main St., Manteno

<em>8 p.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>Replay</strong>

Back Forty Saloon — 77 N. Main St., Manteno

<em>8 p.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>The Saxophones</strong>

Smokey Jo’s — 475 W. Burville Road, Crete

<em>8 p.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>The 44 Magnum</strong>

Barnyard Tap — 106 E. Main St., Martinton

<em>9 p.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>The South Side Social Club</strong>

Game On Bar & Grill — 115 N. Second St., Peotone

<em>9 p.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>Ryan Craig</strong>

Steam Hollow Brewing Co. — 450 S. Spruce St., Manteno

<em>2 p.m. Sunday</em>

<strong>Blues Jam w/ Susan Williams & Andrew Duncanson</strong>

The Looney Bin — 201 S. Schuyler Ave., Bradley

<em>6:30 p.m. Sunday</em>

<strong>New Horizons Band of Kankakee Valley</strong>

ONU’s Kresge Auditorium — 1 University Ave., Bourbonnais

<em>6 p.m. Monday</em>

To have your listing included, email <a href="mailto:life@daily-journal.com">life@daily-journal.com</a>.