CBS introduces 'True Lies'

I don’t remember enjoying the original “True Lies” movie from 1994. Directed by James Cameron, it stars Arnold Schwarzenegger as spy Harry Tasker, whose wife, Helen (Jamie Lee Curtis), remained blissfully unaware of his dangerous profession. I recall creepy scenes of Harry using advanced tech to stalk Helen and cartoonish violence against Middle Eastern stereotypes. At one point, Harry’s machine gun bounces down a staircase, firing all the way, killing a half dozen brown bad guys too dim to get out of the way.

In an effort to reboot every known entertainment franchise, CBS updates “True Lies” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) to the 21st century. Steve Howey and Ginger Gonzaga are cast as Harry and Helen. Harry tends to overplay his cover job, that of a Dockers-wearing computer salesman prone to sudden sales trips and conventions. Helen has begun to find him boring.

She goes about her teaching job and yoga classes with no idea he’s really taking out foreign agents and arms merchants. Similar to every CBS procedural since “CSI,” the sets are shiny and reflect the highest tech.

Not to give too much away, but Helen does not remain in the dark for too long. Curiously, of the two, she’s the least believable. Harry seems genuinely invested in being a family man, a choice that irks and confuses his colleagues, including his goofy driver and sidekick Gib (Omar Miller). The “normal” Helen is cast with superpowers, a gym-toned body that quickly adapts to martial arts. A junior college adjunct teacher, she has the ability to speak virtually every known language and countless dialects.

It seems as though the agency recruited the wrong Tasker, a fact that makes Helen’s bored housewife routine a tad difficult to swallow. There’s nothing terribly interesting or amusing about her transformation. Apparently, the makers of “Lies” never saw the 2015 comedy “Spy,” starring Melissa McCarthy as a desk jockey whose shift to cloak-and-dagger is a tad less graceful. And far more funny.

It will be interesting to see if “True Lies” succeeds. Nobody watches CBS procedurals for the comedy. And while this lacks the smug tone of the James Cameron original, it still tries to spoof the spy genre. There just aren’t that many laughs.

• Of course, Cameron made “True Lies” just before the 1997 melodrama “Titanic,” which put him on top of the world. That mother of all shipwreck movies has inspired many imitators, from last year’s Netflix head-scratcher “1899” to “Wreck,” streaming today on Hulu, a British horror comedy following a teen as he infiltrates the crew of the liner Sacramentum to find his missing sister.

• As its avid fans already know, Disney+ streams the third season of the “Star Wars” brand extension “The Mandalorian.”

• Ten years after launching the “peak TV” arms race with “House of Cards,” Netflix streams “Cheat,” a game show taped in front of a live audience. Danny Dyer and Ellie Taylor host this contest, where bluffing, lying and deception aren’t just tolerated: They’re expected.

