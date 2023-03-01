Caleb's Prayer car show returns May 21

Back for the 13th year is the annual car show by Caleb’s Prayer Foundation, whose mission is to help local families affected by cancer. The event is held each year in memory of Caleb Hoggins, who passed on May 12, 2014.

The event will be held May 21 at Phillips Auto Group of Bradley, 1400 Locke Drive, Bourbonnais. The rain date will be June 4.

Registration runs from 9-11 a.m., and cars must be parked by 11:30 a.m. to be judged. Registration is $20 per entry. There will be free event T-shirts for the first 30 to pre-register by April 4.

At 3 p.m., trophies will be presented. For more information, email <a href="mailto:jmb1257@sbcglobal.net" target="_blank">jmb1257@sbcglobal.net</a>, call and leave a message at 815-347-4831, or go to <a href="https://www.facebook.com/annualbenefitcarshow" target="_blank">facebook.com/annualbenefitcarshow</a>.

<strong>ABOUT THE FOUNDATION</strong>

According to a news release from Caleb’s Prayer Foundation, written by Caleb’s mom, Annette Hoggins, Caleb’s Prayer Foundation was formed in the honor/memory of Caleb Hoggins. Caleb died on May 12, 2014, at the age of 15, after a battle with cancer (his second cancer diagnosis).

Caleb was known for his infectious laughter. He was a loving and caring young man who looked out for others. He loved to build with Legos, listen to music from the ’80s and hang out with family and friends. Caleb dreamed of becoming a chef. Caleb was a freshman at Central High School in Clifton.

The Caleb’s Prayer Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization. The main source of revenue for the foundation is a benefit car show held every May at Phillip’s Chevrolet in Bradley. Caleb loved looking at all of the “cool cars” and picking his favorite.

Since its formation in 2014, the Caleb’s Prayer Foundation has donated more than $63,729 to local families affected by Cancer. Of that, $43,320.39 has been raised through the annual car show.

The money has been used for bills, house payment, lodging while their child is in the hospital and gas to get there and back among other things. Unfortunately, the list also includes funerals.

• A — Stock* to ‘66 K - Modified ’70 - ‘90

• B — Stock* ’67 - ‘69 L - Modified ’91 - 2010

• C — Stock* ’70 - ‘73 M - Modified 2011 - present

• D — Stock* ’74 - ‘85 N - Mustangs

• E — Stock* ’86 - ‘99 O - Corvettes to 2004

• F — Stock* 2000 - 2010 P - Corvettes 2005 - present

• G — Stock* 2011 - present Q - Trucks to ‘89

• H — Modified to ’39 (steel body) R - Trucks ’90 - present

• I — Modified ’40 - ’64 S - Imports

• J — Modified ’65 - ’69 T - Rat Rods

• U — Reproduction Cars & Special Interest

Stock* = 3 minor modifications or less.

Judges reserve the right to re-classify any car.