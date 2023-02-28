A true-crime take on 'The Producers'

Who says “indie” movies can’t make money? “American Greed” (9 p.m., CNBC) returns to Hollywood once again for a tale of audacity and fraud. Mired in a rut as a B-level, at best, actor, Jason Van Eman turned his career around as a movie producer. You can find his credits on the internet. You might not have seen (or even heard of) “Assimilate,” “Camp Cold Brook” or “The Tale,” but they are real films.

Apparently, some of his claims were not so legitimate, and he and his collaborator, a corrupt financier, were pursued by the law. Van Eman was eventually convicted and sentenced to 21 years in prison for defrauding investors out of more than $60 million.

• As Dorothy Gale taught us, “There’s no place like home.” Unless it’s a homestead. And just what is the difference?

For a hardy few, homesteading allows families to become subsistence farmers. They raise their own foods and live off the land, and in some cases make their own textiles and fashion their own clothing. They aim to cut down on their reliance on the commercial world and lighten their effect on the environment.

It’s not for everyone, and subject to many hardships. That’s why the Raney family, the “stars” of “Homestead Rescue” (7 p.m., Discovery, TV-PG), now in its 10th season, have made it their business to save fellow homesteaders from financial ruin.

In the season opener, Raney patriarch Marty, the author of “Homestead Survival: An Insider’s Guide to Your Great Escape,” travels to Wyoming to help a family deal with an inherited property bearing a tragic legacy. And on a more down-to-earth project, he helps them revive an unfinished well. During the course of the season, the Raney clan will visit an Idaho home under threat by a collapsing mountain and Alaska-based homesteaders preparing for a harsh winter.

• Netflix streams “A Whole Lifetime With Jamie Demetriou,” a sketch comedy special that includes an absurd parody of a “Bachelor”-like show.

• Olivia Colman portrays a movie-theater manager with a bipolar disorder in the period romance “Empire of Light” (8:45 p.m., HBO2), co-starring Micheal Ward, Colin Firth and Toby Jones.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

• An ex-Marine goes on a violent rampage on “FBI” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

• A fetching military veteran returns to rescue her grandpa’s ailing barbecue joint only to inadvertently find a side order of lovey-dovey in the 2021 fantasy “Roadhouse Romance” (7 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).

• Upon his release, an ex-con finds himself ghosted by his prison pen pal on “Catfish: The TV Show” (7 p.m., MTV, TV-14), resuming its eighth season tonight.

• The road to Morocco on “FBI: International” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

• A woman is determined to discover why the man she married after meeting on a dating site refuses to meet her friends or family on the season two premiere of “Help! I’m in a Secret Relationship!” (8 p.m., MTV, TV-14).

• A track star’s murderer evades capture on “FBI: Most Wanted” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

• A magician’s death is no illusion on “Will Trent” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-14).

• The genre-bending showcase “CMT Crossroads” (9 p.m., CMT, TV-PG) presents performances by For King + Country and Jimmie Allen.

CULT CHOICE

A military academy professor (Ray Milland) becomes romantically entangled with a young woman (Ginger Rogers) whom he first encounters when she poses as a 12-year-old to get a reduced train fare in the 1942 romantic farce “The Major and the Minor” (8:45 p.m., TCM, TV-G). It’s not certain such a plot would pass muster today. This was exiled writer-director Billy Wilder’s Hollywood debut. Wilder and Milland would collaborate a few years later on “The Lost Weekend,” which would result in Oscars for both lead actor and director.

— OK, that was weird. The least expected story of the week was the scandal involving Felicity Huffman (“Desperate Housewives”) and Lori Loughlin, star of “When Calls the Heart” (7 p.m. Sunday, Hallmark, TV-G), in a bribery/cheating plot to get their respective daughters into elite universities.

This is obviously an ongoing case, and all sides must have their say, or day, in court. But the motivation at the center of this story is worth discussing. It involves some overwhelming need to do anything to get children into elite schools. As if anything “lesser” were unthinkable.

Television plays no small role in this insecurity. I can’t remember how many times I’ve had to describe an ABC legal drama where every single character hails from only the most exclusive Ivy and spends most of the pilot bragging about it.

There was a time, not that long ago, when John Grisham wrote best-selling books about young, barely accredited lawyers from no-name institutions who took on impossible cases against massive corporations and eventually won. And got the girl, to boot.

So, our current era’s neurotic obsession with elitism and inequality is hardly hard-wired.

If anything comes of this sordid affair, it’s an appreciation that shoddy efforts at snobbery are always essentially pathetic. Or on classic TV, comedic. Watching “Gilligan’s Island,” we identified with Mary Ann and the Skipper, and pitied the millionaire and his wife.

— CNN launches the four-hour documentary “Tricky Dick” (8 p.m., Sunday), profiling the life and times of Richard Nixon’s public career, which spanned the decades from the dawn of the Cold War to the Clinton years.

SATURDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— An anxious new mother joins a group for solidarity and support, only to discover that it has darker plans on its agenda in the 2019 shocker “Mommy Group Murder” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— The Thunder and Warriors meet in NBA action (7:30 p.m., ABC).

— An old kidnapper returns to form on “Ransom” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

SUNDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): Embassy workers in China and Cuba complain of mysterious ailments; AOL founder Steve Case and his plans to invest in the future of overlooked American small towns and cities; a visit to Monaco.

— The duels begin on “World of Dance” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

— Auditions continue on “American Idol” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

— Lex Luthor is on the loose on “Supergirl” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG).

— Mr. Wednesday prepares for battle on “American Gods” (7 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— After learning about her royal lineage, an adopted 10-year-old becomes a little tyrant in the 2019 shocker “Mommy’s Little Princess” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— A secret room holds dangers on “Charmed” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14).

— Hidden secrets revealed on “The Walking Dead” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).

— A new trial is pursued on “The Case Against Adnan Syed” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-14).

— Axe is determined to destroy Taylor on the fourth season premiere of “Billions” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

— Ulysses pursues a conspiracy theory on “Now Apocalypse” (8 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— “Unsung” (8 p.m., TVONE) profiles the Jets.

— Pacific overtures on “Madam Secretary” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).

— Tensions rise on “Good Girls” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

— Mo’s past is revealed on “Black Monday” (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

CULT CHOICE

— St. Patrick’s Day inspires many traditions. Syfy offers a marathon of “Leprechaun” movies, from “Leprechaun 5: In the Hood” (4 p.m. Saturday, TV-14) to “Leprechaun 2” (8 p.m.). TCM takes the traditional approach, ladling out the Technicolor blarney of director John Ford’s 1952 romance “The Quiet Man” (7 p.m. Sunday, TV-PG).

SATURDAY SERIES

“Dateline” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... “NBA Countdown” (7 p.m., ABC) ... The kids are all right on “MasterChef” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

SUNDAY SERIES

A visit from an old friend inspires Miles on “God Friended Me” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Homer can’t leave Bart’s virtual realm on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Empathy for all things on “Bob’s Burgers” (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

A walk down the aisle on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... On two episodes of “Family Guy” (Fox, TV-14), Meg’s winter Olympics (8 p.m.), fighting over a dowager (8:30 p.m., r) ... Aches and pains on “Shark Tank” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

SERIES NOTES

The moon’s pull proves irresistible on “Night Court” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... Strand reveals his ties to an FBI investigation on “911: Lone Star” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Starting over on “The Rookie” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-14) ... Young employees question the company’s political donations on “American Auto” (7:30 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... On two episodes of “La Brea” (NBC, TV-PG): a new way forward (8 p.m.); on death’s door (9 p.m.) ... Navajos protest a uranium mine on their reservation on “Accused” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... A gang leader plots revenge on “The Rookie: Feds” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-14).

LATE NIGHT

Prince Harry, Martin McDonagh and Big Thief sit down on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (10:35 p.m., CBS) ... Jimmy Fallon welcomes Willem Dafoe, Marlon Wayans, Macklemore and Kelsey Cook on “The Tonight Show” (10:34 p.m., NBC) ... Rachel Brosnahan, Matthew Rhys and Francia Raisa visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (11:37 p.m., NBC).