Scout Day returns to Bourbonnais

BOURBONNAIS — On Feb. 22, the village of Bourbonnais hosted Scout Day, an annual invitation for Bourbonnais Scouts to experience a day in the life of local government. The event returned following temporary cancelation due to COVID-19.

Scout Day is in correlation with the village proclaiming Feb. 5-11 as Scout Week in Bourbonnais. Nationally, Boy Scout Anniversary Week takes place the first week of February every year. The holiday helps to raise awareness for the Boy Scouts of America organization and also to show appreciation for their efforts.

Eight members of the Rainbow Council, of which Cub Scout Pack 324 and Boy Scout Troop 324 are currently chartered, shadowed village officials and ran various village departments for an afternoon. A simulated village board meeting with the new officials concluded the day’s activities.

The following Scouts participated in the event.

• Carter Johnson, Mayor

• Josiah Fish, Administrator & Finance Director

• Grayson Piggush, Police Chief

• Niko Martinez, Deputy Police Chief

• Hudson Lacher, Fire Chief

• Jonathan Wroblinski, Building Commissioner

• Isaac Rosenberger, Public Works Director

• Titus Hyma, Community & Economic Development Director

“The village has always been a long-standing supporter of scouting, and its efforts to build character, conduct, patriotism and service, to become dedicated and responsible citizens,” said Mayor Paul Schore in a news release.

“Scout Week and Scout Day provide both boys and girls with hands-on learning experiences which are beneficial for preparing youth for the future.”

The Rainbow Council of the Boy Scouts of America includes Cub Scout Packs, Boy Scout Troops and Explorer Posts in Kankakee, Will and Grundy Counties. There are approximately 4,500 youth members in the Rainbow Council, of which Cub Scout Pack 324 — chartered in 1954, and Boy Scout Troop 324 — chartered in 1958, are currently chartered by the citizens in the Village of Bourbonnais.

The Boy Scouts of America was recognized at the Feb. 6 village of Bourbonnais board meeting.