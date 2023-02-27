Best Bets: Week of Feb. 27 - March 7

<strong>EDITOR'S NOTE: The date of the Best Buddies fundraiser at Culver's has been corrected below; the Bradley Lions Club spaghetti dinner has been postponed.</strong>

<strong>KVSO’s Power of Women</strong>

Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra will present its fourth concert, Power of Women, at 7 p.m. Saturday at Morning Star Baptist Church, 570 N. Harrison Street, Kankakee.

This program will feature Morning Star Baptist Church choir members joined by the Kankakee High School Gospel Choir, and KVSO Chorus members singing works including an Abba medley and "Dancing Queen/Waterloo" encore.

Also on the program will be an "Octet for Brasses and Piano" by Florence B. Price, the first African American woman to be honored for her music as performed by the Chicago Symphony Orchestra.

Additionally, there will be selections from "Beauty and the Beast" and "My Fair Lady."

Seating will be on a first-come, first-choice basis. Tickets are $25 for adults and $5 for students and children. Tickets are available at KVSO.org, by email at office@kvso.org, by calling 815-214-9555, or at the door.

<strong>Teen Zone Grand Opening</strong>

From 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, the Kankakee Public Library will host the grand opening of the recently renovated teen department. The Teen Zone will be officially renamed in honor of Roland B. Johnson.

A ribbon cutting ceremony, mural unveiling and remarks will take place on the second floor of the library at 5:45 p.m. and is open to the community.

"Mr. Roland B. Johnson’s tireless dedication to education and youth development in Kankakee has been an inspiration to us all and we are especially proud to name this department after him," the library said in a news release.

"The new teen department is designed to provide a safe and supportive environment for teens to study, learn, and engage with their peers. It includes a wide range of resources, including books, multimedia materials, gaming and technology resources."

The grand opening of the Roland B. Johnson Teen Zone will be free and open to the public, and all members of the community are invited to attend and explore the new space. Refreshments will be served, and attendees will have the opportunity to meet with library staff and learn more about the programs and resources available to them.

For more information about this event go to lions-online.org, call 815-937-6960 or visit the library at 201 E. Merchant Street.

<strong>Best Buddies fundraiser</strong>

From 5-8 p.m. Wednesday at Culver’s, 983 Convent St., Bourbonnais, Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School’s Best Buddies program will be hosting a fundraiser. A portion of Culver’s profits from that timeframe will go toward the BBCHS Best Buddies Prom which welcomes individuals from multiple Kankakee County Best Buddies chapters.

<strong>Tuesday Book Review</strong>

The local meet-up Tuesday Book Review will meet at the Quality Inn in Bradley. A luncheon is served at noon followed by the program. The day’s speaker is Laurie Dennis, author of historical fiction, who will discuss “The Lacquered Talisman.”

For a new member application, email <a href="mailto:tuesdaybookreviewk3@gmail.com" target="_blank">tuesdaybookreviewk3@gmail.com</a>.

<strong>March 3</strong>

<strong>DIY Dreamcatcher Workshop</strong>

From 6-8 p.m. at Align Light Yoga, 185 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee, Jeanna will guide attendees through creating their own one-of-a-kind dream catcher. The cost is $25 and includes supplies, light snacks and tea. This is for ages 12 and up.

<strong>» RSVP: <a href="https://www.alignlightyoga.com/upcoming-events" target="_blank">alignlightyoga.com/upcoming-events</a></strong>

<strong>Mobile Senior Safety Fair</strong>

From 10:30 a.m. to noon at Bickford Senior Living, 100 Jones Drive, Bourbonnais, will be an event in partnership with village of Bourbonnais Mayor Paul Schore. Admission is free, as are refreshments. Each event will have speakers, vendors, prizes and more.

<strong>» <a href="https://www.k3sao.com/seniors" target="_blank">k3sao.com/seniors</a></strong>

<strong>March 3-4</strong>

<strong>Spring Market</strong>

From 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Who New will be hosting a spring market with spring and everyday decor, furniture pieces and more at 7 Corbett Drive, Watseka.

<strong>March 4</strong>

<strong>Irish Fest Craft Fair</strong>

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Manhattan Junior High School, 15606 W. Smith Road, Manhattan, there will be a craft fair with over 50 booths. For those interested in being a vendor, applications are available by emailing <a href="mailto:labrown7096@gmail.com" target="_blank">labrown7096@gmail.com</a>.

<strong>Brrrbonnais Polar Plunge</strong>

The Bourbonnais Police Department kicks off its fundraising efforts supporting Special Olympics Illinois with the 2023 Law Enforcement Torch Run Polar Plunge on Saturday. Starting at 2 p.m., officers will take an icy dip in Manteno Lake at the Manteno Sportsmen’s Club at 851 N. Main St., Manteno.

Online donations can be made to the ‘Brrrbonnais Police’ team by visiting <a href="https://soill.donordrive.com/team/13867" target="_blank">soill.donordrive.com/team/13867</a>.

This ‘cool’ cause benefits more than 21,000 Special Olympics Illinois athletes with intellectual disabilities and 9,000 young athletes across the state, according to the Special Olympics Illinois website.

‘Brrrbonnais Police’ have set a fundraising goal of $5,500 for 2023. Their 2022 efforts raised more than $5,200.

“We always appreciate our community’s support of Special Olympics Illinois,” said Sergeant Jason Sztuba in a news release. “Donations help provide athletes the opportunity to participate in year-round programming, leadership and personal development, as well as health education.”