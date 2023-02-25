New on the bookshelf: Feb. 25, 2023

<strong>Sisters try to heal childhood wounds</strong>

Laura Zigman offers a modern take on the bonds of sisterhood in “Small World,” a novel about siblings whose difficult childhood has morphed them into emotionally challenged adults who lack the ability to have normal relationships.

Zigman is a noted raconteur of stories about families. In “Separation Anxiety” and “Dating Big Bird” she shows a rare ability to write freshly and empathetically about our need for strong connections. “Small World” may be her most personal work. The story of a family that includes a child with disabilities is dedicated to her sister Sheryl, who died when she was 7, and Laura was 3.

Joyce and Lydia Mellishman, 50-ish divorcees, are living together in Joyce’s Cambridge apartment after Lydia, who lived in Los Angeles for 30 years, decides to move back East. Joyce sees this as a rare opportunity to get to know her enigmatic sister and resolve family issues that marred their childhood.

Zigman’s tenderly told novel is a realistic rendering of what it’s like to care for and love a disabled child, and the toll that love takes on parents and siblings. It’s also about the bonds that sisters share and how unresolved grief nearly breaks them.

— Carol Memmott, Star Tribune

<strong>Series of walks with urban historians</strong>

Michael Kimmelman’s “Intimate City: Walking New York” — a collection of dialogues from walks taken in New York City with urban historical and cultural experts throughout the pandemic, modeled after a series of public concerts given in World War II London during the Blitz to uplift traumatized citizens — has an eye-opening factoid or anecdote in practically every sentence.

These facts are not just idle trivia; the pieces of information Kimmelman disburses have narratives behind them. Did you know, for instance, that the Mafia owned many of the gay bars in New York in the 1960s? Did you know that when Rockefeller Center was being built, the building’s developers rented out one floor of the building for $1 a year to the United States Passport Agency because of all the foot traffic the agency could bring to other businesses in the building?

The stories here are embedded, and part of Kimmelman’s substantial accomplishment is unearthing them from their sources again and again, the ultimate goal being to show the active, charged pasts that will always be a part of New York’s landscape, regardless of whatever crushing sadness might be attending it.

— Max Winter, Star Tribune

<strong>Novel a dark, tense tale</strong>

Like the heroes (or antiheroes) of many noir novels, Travis Hollister is a hopeless romantic at heart. But you might not want to get a valentine from him.

The reader meets 18-year-old Travis as he’s about to be released after six years in a reform school in Nebraska. In his first-person narration, he’s open about a lot of things, but elusive about the exact nature of the violent crimes that put him in what he calls the “warehouse for unclaimed boys.”

He’s clear about one thing, though: his obsession with a woman named Delia. She’s his aunt, his father’s younger sister. When he was 12 and Delia was 16, she helped him through a difficult time. But those crimes he’s vague about have something to do with her, and his feelings for her are not exactly familial.

Revealing the past and unfolding its fateful effects on the present are the twin engines that drive “Night Letter,” Sterling Watson’s compelling new novel. Watson crafts the plot skillfully, keeping the tension between Travis’ past and present tight. Key to that tension is the narrative voice, which draws us into Travis’ struggle to understand his obsession and the danger it can unleash.

— Colette Bancroft, Tampa Bay Times