Iroquois Memorial's Prompt Care celebrates milestone

During 2020, Iroquois Memorial Hospital saw the community’s growing need for after-hours health care services to treat patients of all ages for minor illnesses and injuries. On Nov. 9, 2020, the 24/7 all MD-staffed IMH Prompt Care opened its doors to the public.

“Each patient who visits IMH Prompt Care receives quality, one-on-one care from highly skilled professionals, and with great success, they recently celebrated treating their 10,000th patient, just two short years later,” read a news release from IMH.

Danielle McGee, MD, and Jayme Lottinville, RN, BSN, were on staff when the 10,000th patient, Victor Cardenas Jr., visited on Feb. 11.

Cardenas was happy to be the 10,000th patient and staff presented him with an IMH gift bag to show him their appreciation for choosing IMH.

Providing the benefits of both a primary care clinic and an ER without the ER cost, IMH said its MDs always are here to treat a wide range of minor illnesses and injuries, even for those who are new patients to IMH.

This includes — but is not limited to — infections, lacerations, sprains and dislocations. In the event an illness or injury is more serious than initially thought, IMH Prompt Care is located directly adjacent to the 24/7 Emergency Department, making IMH the one-stop location for a patient’s health care needs, along with on-site pharmacy (during normal business hours), labs and testing.

“Prompt Care’s success over the past two years is a testament to the support and dedication of the people in this community. This service is thriving and now plays a vital role in providing a convenient health care option for families around the clock, whether local or visiting from out of town. We thank you for your continued support of IMH and are eager to continue expanding services to meet your needs,” said Michelle Fairley, IMH Chief Nursing Officer, in a news release.

Patients can access Prompt Care by coming to the South entrance of Iroquois Memorial Hospital’s main campus, at 200 E. Fairman Ave., Watseka. To learn more, go to imhrh.org, or call 815-432-7762.