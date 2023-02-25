A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Try something new

Setting a goal doesn’t need to be a daunting task. I wrote about this before the New Year, stressing that resolutions don’t need to be all-or-nothing.

I did have two goals for the New Year that I haven’t worked on at all. But the beauty of the “it’s not daunting” mindset is that goals can be started whenever.

The first goal was to learn a new thing every week — something random that I could research for a bit and write notes on. The second goal was to try a new thing every week, regardless of how small.

I’ll certainly get around to the first one, but I’m currently more interested in the second. I have things I want to try, from as small as a new-to-me food to — dare I say, as grand as — visiting the Grand Canyon.

The beauty of this goal is that new things also fall into your lap that you might not have originally considered. The first time I did this, in 2018, there would be weeks where I would try something as simple as an artichoke heart based on a friend’s offering. I hadn’t planned on having that as something new, it just was.

Another example from that year was getting stitches. It wasn’t something I planned (or wanted) but, hey, it was a new experience.

I haven’t done this since 2018 and I’m long overdue.

My point in writing about this is to encourage you to give something new a try. It doesn’t have to be every week; it can be every month. Hey, even if you try one new thing this year, I’ll be proud of you!

Here are a few things I want to try:

1. A filet-o-fish (see? It doesn’t have to be a major thing; it can be a $2 sandwich).

2. Visit the Grand Canyon.

3. Sell a piece of art.

4. See King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard in concert.

5. Bike to work when the weather gets warm.

6. Get a bike.

7. See “Hamilton” on stage.

8. Fly a kite.

9. Visit San Diego.

10. Get a picture of all of my nieces together.

Though we’re eight weeks into 2023 and I haven’t been keeping track, I went back through my calendar and pulled a new experience from each week.

1. Read a sci-fi novel (by choice).

2. Watched “Seinfeld” … in a dentist’s chair!

3. Took a ceramics class.

4. Went to a pop-up tiki drink bar.

5. Got a picture of all my pets in one photo (where they’re all looking at the camera!)

6. Was a Buddy at Night to Shine.

7. Hosted a speed dating event.

8. Attended a surprise gender-reveal party.

Not only is this an easy concept to digest, it’s also a good reminder of how we should look at life. Even something small can be new and exciting.

I’d love to hear from you of your suggestions of new things to try, or about your own experience trying something new!