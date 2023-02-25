5 Photos from RVSRA's Winter Carnival

Daily Journal staff report

River Valley Special Recreation Association’s annual winter carnival helped program participants beat the winter blues.

The indoor event, held Jan. 21 at the Kankakee Civic Auditorium, offered all the fun of carnival games and food in a warm setting. The organization has been hosting the event for seven years.

“We started it then for some fun activities for the winter months,” said RVSRA Program Coordinator Dorene T. Mohler. “We started buying some carnival-type games and have added many over the years.”

In addition to games, juggler Andy Head performed, and he had post-show fun for the participants, staying until the end.