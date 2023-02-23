PETA is not amused by 'Animal Control'

There’s no accounting for taste. In my review of last Thursday’s debut of “Animal Control” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-PG), I felt the Joel McHale vehicle and buddy-cop-inspired sitcom put too much emphasis on workplace shenanigans and pranks and did not spend enough time with its titular “Animal” stars, a potential source of mirth superior to doughnut jokes and poop humor.

If I thought “Control” was at fault for not accentuating critters enough, some were outraged it used them too much or at all.

PETA, the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, attacked McHale as an exploiter of innocent creatures. In a news release, the group called the show “A sickening soup of animal exploitation.” PETA accused him of being unaware digital effects could have replaced the need for “dragging abused animals onto TV and film sets.”

I’m still not a fan of “Animal Control,” but I hope McHale and everyone else involved with this sitcom resist the entreaties of these humor-impaired Savonarolas. Written with the grim certainty of the true believer, PETA’s news release might be the funniest thing to have emerged from “Animal Control.”

• Ragnar’s back! And Sundance has got him! OK, maybe I exaggerate. But “Vikings” star Travis Fimmel returns in the six-part mystery thriller “Black Snow.” Set in Australia, it follows a detective as he reopens a 23-year-old missing-person case involving a young girl. “Snow” will stream on both the Sundance Now and AMC+ platforms.

• BBC airs several chances to watch and rewatch “Goldfinger” (5 p.m. and 10 p.m., TV-14) and “From Russia With Love” (7:30 p.m. and 12:30 a.m., TV-PG).

For those who have seen a laser beam run up Mr. Bond’s pant leg one too many times, there’s the 2022 documentary “The Sound of 007,” streaming on Prime Video.

The film does a great job of exploring the origins of the James Bond theme and early soundtracks by John Barry. It also explores the emergence of a “Bond” song for every movie as a major cultural event and one that ties each new iteration of the venerable franchise to contemporary pop trends.

So we go from the Jamaican sounds of “Doctor No” to Shirley Bassey’s iconic “Goldfinger” to ‘70s artists such as Paul McCartney (“Live and Let Die”) and Marvin Hamlisch’s disco-infused “Bond ‘77” for “The Spy Who Loved Me”) and on to themes sung by Duran Duran and Madonna.

It connects this history with Billy Eilish’s recent tunes for “No Time to Die,” and the ways that composer Hans Zimmer has linked recent films to past favorites by using brief hints of themes from the John Barry canon.

It’s a wonderful short film about the power of film composers and the ability of music to create mood, evoke memories and, in this case, to make a 60-year-old tradition seem both classic and of the moment.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

• Lighting strikes again on “Station 19” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-14).

• A source from behind bars on “So Help Me Todd” (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14). “Todd” has been renewed for a second season.

• Memory loss and murder on “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-14)

• A goodbye party for Meredith on “Grey’s Anatomy” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-14).

• The spy who loved me on “The Company You Keep” (9 p.m., ABC, r, TV-14).

CULT CHOICE

Hiding out from his hit-man brother (Jerry Stiller), a businessman (Jack Weston) takes refuge in a gay Manhattan bathhouse in the 1976 adaptation of the Broadway comedy “The Ritz” (7 p.m., TCM, TV-14). Rita Moreno, F. Murray Abraham and Kaye Ballard reprised their roles from the hit stage farce. Many found director Richard Lester’s adaptation forced and its “gay jokes” dated.

SERIES NOTES

Dispensing advice on “Young Sheldon” (7 p.m., CBS, r, TV-PG) ... Crying wolf on “Law & Order” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-14) ... “Next Level Chef” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Arbor Day on “Ghosts” (7:30 p.m., CBS, r, TV-PG) ... Max’s estranged father drops by on “Call Me Kat” (8:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Food poisoning at a posh fundraiser on “CSI: Vegas” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... An old pal’s buddy is kidnapped on “Law & Order: Organized Crime” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

LATE NIGHT

Hank Azaria, Isabel Wilkerson and Depeche Mode are booked on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (10:35 p.m., CBS) ... Jimmy Fallon welcomes Dave Bautista, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Bryan Adams on “The Tonight Show” (10:34 p.m., NBC, r) ... Ana Gasteyer, Bomani Jones and Sam Morrison visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (11:37 p.m., NBC, r).