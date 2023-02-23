Local weekend events honor Black History

As Black History Month draws to a close, several local events are scheduled for the weekend to honor Black History.

<strong>Black Expo in Pembroke Township</strong>

From 2-5 p.m. Saturday in the Veteran Blue Building, 13161 E. Central St., Pembroke Township, there will be a Black Expo featuring youth talent, HBCUs, Gospel music, African fashions, Black History walk-throughs, Black History games and more.

The event is free and open to the public, and vendors will be selling food for a fee. Vendors are welcome at a $20 charge at the door. For more information, call Ms. Gibbs at 815-401-2474 or Ms. Miles at 815-351-4095. The goal is to educate, entertain and empower.

<strong>We Stand for Christ’s Black History program</strong>

At 11 a.m. Sunday, the ministry of We Stand for Christ Jesus Ministries will present a Black History program, highlighting the youth. Included will be readings, poetry, skits and more.

The church is at 1230 S. East Ave., Kankakee. The pastor is James K. Smith. For more information, call 763-300-3149.

<strong>New Vision MB’s Black History program</strong>

At 4 p.m. Sunday at New Vision MB Church, 1501 E. Merchant St., Kankakee, will be the second annual Black History Program. Awards will be presented to local community members. The event is open to the public.

For more information, call 815-933-3155.