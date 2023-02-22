Scandinavian streamer Viaplay arrives

Bring on the gloom and gravlax, the umlauts and overcast skies. If the brooding Scandinavian mysteries of the Nordic noir genre are your cup of glogg, then the new streaming service Viaplay is for you. Long established in Europe, Viaplay is the Nordic region’s biggest streaming service and producer of original content. It would be easy to compare it to Netflix, but in its territory, Viaplay is more dominant.

Among its offerings are three recent hits from the Nordic region. “Trom,” from Denmark, stars Ulrich Thomsen (“The Blacklist”) as an investigative journalist out to find a young mother and animal rights activist who vanished just as she was about to upload a major corporate expose. Locations include the rugged Faroe Islands, settled by Vikings and politically linked with Denmark since 1035. Viewers waiting for another season of “Borgen” to arrive might enjoy this thriller.

“Furia,” a series from Norway starring Ine Marie Wilmann (“Troll”), explores the grim underworld of right-wing extremists.

On a lighter note, the wildly popular Swedish series “Threesome” follows a young couple who invite a French art student (Lucien Laviscount, “Emily in Paris”) into their lives.

Similar to other streaming apps, Viaplay will offer a wealth of content, including more than 1,100 series and films as well as reality shows, sporting events and sports documentaries, all from Scandinavia. One of its more popular series is “Made in Oslo.”

• A temptress (Margaret Livingston) from the big city convinces a simple farmer (George O’Brien) to kill his naive wife (Janet Gaynor) in the 1927 silent melodrama “Sunrise” (7 p.m., TCM, TV-PG), directed by F.W. Murnau, a master of German Expressionism.

The film is a great example of how sophisticated silent films had become at the eve of their extinction at the hands of “talkies” such as “The Jazz Singer” (1927). While movies with sound became commercially dominant, it would take some time before they equaled the sophistication of movies such as Murnau’s “Sunrise” or G.W. Pabst’s “Pandora’s Box” (1929).

The awkward transition from silent to talkies has been well-documented and provides the backdrop to the 1952 Hollywood musical “Singin’ in the Rain,” one of the most popular films of all time.

But it’s not the only example of a shiny new technology or trend erasing a superior artform. Did pop music really improve when MTV arrived in 1981 and “killed the radio star”? Has internet journalism really “improved” on the newspaper industry it destroyed?

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

• Union negotiations hit a snag on “Chicago Med” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

• The season finale of “Dogs in the Wild: A Nature Miniseries” (7 p.m., PBS, TV-PG, check local listings) profiles canines on the endangered species list.

• A champion emerges on the two-hour season finale of “Tough as Nails” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).

• Violet receives unwanted attention on “Chicago Fire” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

• “NOVA” (8 p.m., PBS, TV-G, check local listings) explores the marvels revealed by the James Webb Space Telescope.

• Stuck on the train on “Chicago P.D.” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

• As the delivery nears, the gang throws a party for Maggie on “A Million Little Things” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-14).

• “Secrets of the Dead” (9 p.m., PBS, r, TV-PG, check local listings) presents new DNA evidence that revealed that a burial chamber discovered in the late 19th century contains the bones and remains of a Viking warrior queen.

• Set in the drug trafficking scene of the crack era, “Snowfall” (9 p.m., FX, TV-MA) enters its sixth and final season.

CULT CHOICE

After a near-death experience, a young boy returns with celestial visions that surprise his parents (Greg Kinnear and Kelly Reilly) in the 2014 adaptation of the controversial best-selling religious book “Heaven Is For Real” (6:15 p.m., Starz Encore).

SERIES NOTES

Drew Carey hosts “The Price Is Right at Night” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... Two arrive and two are revealed on “The Masked Singer” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Ben reaches his limit on “The Conners” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... Adam and Carmen hash things out on “The Goldbergs” (7:30 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... Celebrity boot camp on “Special Forces: The World’s Toughest Test” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Jacob is charmed on “Abbott Elementary” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... Nell resists matchmaking efforts on “Not Dead Yet” (8:30 p.m., ABC, TV-14).