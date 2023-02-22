RANDALL: Dealing with paper, paper, paper

I recently gave a presentation titled “Get Organized, Stay Organized and Save Money” at a local library. In this presentation, I talk about all the various ways you can save money by being better organized. I included tips on how to use menu planning as a means of saving money on food and eating out during lunch and supper hours. I also touched on bill paying systems and getting the most from your tax deductions.

At the end of the program, many of the questions that were asked had to do with paper. Yes, paper. It seems paper is still the No. 1 issue in most households. So even though the audience came to save money, they wanted to leave learning how to control the amounts of paper that arrive and then pile up around their homes.

This time of year is when I do the most of my paper shuffling. It’s time to get ready for the Tax Man. I start the paper shuffling by removing all the paperwork from 2022 out of my monthly folders and organize it.

I always like to mention you do not need to organize it much because 80% of the papers you save likely never will need to be referenced again. I group mine together by letters of the alphabet and store them in an accordion file marked with the year 2022. So, the Comcast bills and the ComEd bills get stored in the C slot. While the AT&T are in the A, the banking paperwork gets stored in the H for the name of the bank.

I get a lot of questions on how long to keep paperwork and my common answer is a professional organizer is not the right person to ask. I always suggest you ask your accountant or your lawyer those questions. However, there are a lot of guidelines out there in regard to saving paperwork that aligns with your taxes for a certain number of years.

I like to say every paper that enters your home needs to be processed immediately. The first step to processing it is to determine if you must keep it for some reason.

Sometimes you can record a reminder on your calendar and get rid of the postcard that tells you you have a dentist appointment coming up.

Paper clutter happens when you postpone decision making on a piece of paper. If you don’t react right away, then that piece of paper becomes clutter — clutter that you will have to look at again and waste more time reviewing it and trying to decide what to do with it.

You have heard me say it before, but it pertains to everything — you must have “A place for everything and everything in its place.” That goes for paper, too.

Secondly, a pile on your kitchen counter does not count as a place. It might be as simple as setting up a filing system with 12 folders — one for each month of the year and filing everything you receive in January in the January file.

Worst-case scenario, you must look through 12 files to find what you are looking for, but that has to be much better than looking through piles and piles all around your home.

Start small and pick up one pile a day and process it. Remember your recycling bin is your friend. Just be sure to shred the papers with information you wouldn’t want someone to find.