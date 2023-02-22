Live music this weekend: Feb. 24, 2023

Jake Vaughn appears on TV (Submitted by Jake Vaughn)

<strong>Tim the Tuneman</strong>

Bradley Bourbonnais Sportsmen’s Club — 2672 Chippewa Drive, Bourbonnais

<em>6 p.m. Friday</em>

<strong>Joey Karr</strong>

Rock Inn — 239 E. Court St., Kankakee

<em>7 p.m. Friday </em>

<strong>Little Giant</strong>

Smokey Jo’s — 475 W. Burville Road, Crete

<em>8 p.m. Friday</em>

<strong>Jake Vaughn</strong>

O’s Place — 141 S. Chestnut St., Chebanse

<em>7 p.m. Saturday </em>

<strong>Marty “Big Dog” Mercer</strong>

Copeland’s Bar & Grill — 51 N. Main St., Manteno

<em>7 p.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>Neighborhood Blues Band</strong>

Bradley Billiard Club — 359 S. Kinzie Ave., Bradley

<em>7 p.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>Prizefighter</strong>

Hoppy Pig — 135 N. Kinzie Ave., Bradley

<em>7 p.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>Time Bandits Band</strong>

The Barn — 27631 S. Route 45, Peotone

<em>7 p.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>Shelby Ryan</strong>

The Wine Café — 130 Bridge St., Wilmington

<em>7:30 p.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>Justin & John Unplugged</strong>

Smitty’s Bar & Gaming— 1098 W. Station St., Kankakee

<em>8 p.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>The South Side Social Club</strong>

Knights of Columbus — 187 S. Indiana Ave., Kankakee

<em>8 p.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>John David Daily</strong>

Copeland’s Roadhouse — 7096 W. Route 17, Kankakee

<em>9 p.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>The World Famous Smokin’ Jo’s</strong>

Smokey Jo’s — 475 W. Burville Road, Crete

<em>10 p.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>Jake Vaughn</strong>

Flanagan’s Pub — 101 S. Main St., Grant Park

<em>4 p.m. Sunday </em>

<strong>The Neverly Brothers</strong>

Majestic Theater — 150 N. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee

<em>4 p.m. Sunday</em>

To have your listing included, email <a href="mailto:life@daily-journal.com">life@daily-journal.com</a>.