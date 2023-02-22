Live music this weekend: Feb. 24, 2023

<strong>Tim the Tuneman</strong>
Bradley Bourbonnais Sportsmen’s Club — 2672 Chippewa Drive, Bourbonnais
<em>6 p.m. Friday</em>
<strong>Joey Karr</strong>
Rock Inn — 239 E. Court St., Kankakee
<em>7 p.m. Friday </em>
<strong>Little Giant</strong>
Smokey Jo’s — 475 W. Burville Road, Crete
<em>8 p.m. Friday</em>
<strong>Jake Vaughn</strong>
O’s Place — 141 S. Chestnut St., Chebanse
<em>7 p.m. Saturday </em>
<strong>Marty “Big Dog” Mercer</strong>
Copeland’s Bar & Grill — 51 N. Main St., Manteno
<em>7 p.m. Saturday</em>
<strong>Neighborhood Blues Band</strong>
Bradley Billiard Club — 359 S. Kinzie Ave., Bradley
<em>7 p.m. Saturday</em>
<strong>Prizefighter</strong>
Hoppy Pig — 135 N. Kinzie Ave., Bradley
<em>7 p.m. Saturday</em>
<strong>Time Bandits Band</strong>
The Barn — 27631 S. Route 45, Peotone
<em>7 p.m. Saturday</em>
<strong>Shelby Ryan</strong>
The Wine Café — 130 Bridge St., Wilmington
<em>7:30 p.m. Saturday</em>
<strong>Justin & John Unplugged</strong>
Smitty’s Bar & Gaming— 1098 W. Station St., Kankakee
<em>8 p.m. Saturday</em>
<strong>The South Side Social Club</strong>
Knights of Columbus — 187 S. Indiana Ave., Kankakee
<em>8 p.m. Saturday</em>
<strong>John David Daily</strong>
Copeland’s Roadhouse — 7096 W. Route 17, Kankakee
<em>9 p.m. Saturday</em>
<strong>The World Famous Smokin’ Jo’s</strong>
Smokey Jo’s — 475 W. Burville Road, Crete
<em>10 p.m. Saturday</em>
<strong>Jake Vaughn</strong>
Flanagan’s Pub — 101 S. Main St., Grant Park
<em>4 p.m. Sunday </em>
<strong>The Neverly Brothers</strong>
Majestic Theater — 150 N. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee
<em>4 p.m. Sunday</em>
To have your listing included, email <a href="mailto:life@daily-journal.com">life@daily-journal.com</a>.