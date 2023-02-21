United Way of Kankakee & Iroquois Counties' to host Women United Annual Breakfast

The 2023 Women United Breakfast will feature a lineup of local female speakers who will share their insights on using their skills and strengths to empower and uplift women in the community, overcoming obstacles, the power of perseverance, personal and professional growth and more.

The program will go from 9 a.m. to noon March 8 at GatheringPoint Church, 897 W. Bourbonnais Parkway, Bourbonnais.

Doors open at 8:30 a.m., with the breakfast option from 8:30-9 a.m. Tickets can be purchased at <a href="https://www.go.rallyup.com/womenunited2023" target="_blank">go.rallyup.com/womenunited2023</a>.

For the last seven years, the Women United Breakfast has brought the community together to celebrate the power of women and girls in Kankakee and Iroquois counties. In 2021, United Way of Kankakee and Iroquois Counties doubled down on its efforts to invest in programs and services that support the advancement of women and girls by launching the Women United affinity group. More than 50 women responded to the call-to-action and have committed financially towards this initiative which supports programs impacting the lives of local women and girls.

Every dollar raised during this event will support United Way of Kankakee and Iroquois Counties’ Women United Initiative which addresses the biggest challenges facing women and children by investing in high-impact programs and responding to emerging needs in the community.

For businesses looking to be an event sponsor for the 2023 Women United Breakfast, email Melina Pizano at <a href="mailto:melina@myunitedway.org" target="_blank">melina@myunitedway.org</a>.

For more information on the 2023 Women United Breakfast and to learn more about featured speakers, go to <a href="https://www.go.rallyup.com/womenunited2023" target="_blank">go.rallyup.com/womenunited2023</a>.