Best Bets: Week of Feb. 21-26

<strong>Bowling Against Bullying, Kankakee County</strong>

From 2:30-4:30 p.m. Sunday at Brookmont Bowling Center, 200 W. Brookmont Blvd., Kankakee, participants will enjoy complimentary bowling, pizza, giveaways and more. This event is in partnership with the Juvenile Mentoring Program and Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe.

To register, go to <a href="https://www.harborhousedv.org/events" target="_blank">harborhousedv.org/events</a>.

<strong>LoveALatte Fundraiser</strong>

From 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, LoveALatte will be hosting a gift card bingo fundraiser at Copeland’s Bar and Grill, 63 N. Main St., Manteno. Tickets cost $20 for presale or $25 at the door. Proceeds from ticket sales and 25% of all food and beverage sales will benefit LoveALatte, a mobile coffee shop that provides job opportunities for those with special needs.

For more information, go to facebook.com/LoveALatte.Coffee.

<strong>Wilmington Freemasons Chili Cook-Off</strong>

From 1-4 p.m., the Wilmington Freemasons Lodge #208 will be having its 13th annual Chili Cook-Off to fund the Pedals for Progress program. Tasting and a bowl of House Chili is $10 for adults, $5 for kids over 11 and free for kids 11 and under. There will also be $1 hot dogs available. Wilmington Masonic Lodge is located at 311 Main St., Wilmington. Think you have what it takes to be the Chili King? Register to be a contestant.

For more information, call 815-370-7331 (Ben Stickel) or 815-210-9606 (Matt Lohmar).

<strong>My Piece in the Puzzle informational meeting</strong>

Kankakee County residents are invited to an informational open house hosted by Project SUN regarding their My Piece in the Puzzle 3.0 program to promote racial healing and equity. There will be one informational open house taking place from 5-6 p.m. Thursday at The GROW Center, located at 310 Main Street NW in Bourbonnais.

“The existence of systemic racism and disparities in access to mental, emotional, and behavioral healthcare keep many youth of color from flourishing. Therefore, Project SUN is sponsoring a racial equity initiative to create stepping-stones towards racial healing and the elimination of systemic racism,” according to Dr. Debra Baron, director of Project SUN, in a news release. She added, “Addressing equity is paramount to establishing a children’s mental health system of care that meets the needs of all youth and their families.”

This phase of a multi-tiered undertaking focuses on understanding the different experiences Black/African American, Hispanic/Latinx, and White/Caucasian members of the community have had regarding racial discrimination. Future undertakings will address the needs of other marginalized groups.

<strong>The Neverly Brothers concert</strong>

Audience members at the Majestic Theater in Kankakee on Sunday should prepare for a trip back in time.

At 4 p.m., The Neverly Brothers are taking the stage and will perform classic rock hits from the 1950s and ‘60s. The performance is part of the three-piece band’s 20th anniversary tour.

“This is our big year; it’s 20 years this year,” said the band’s creator, Kevin Giragosian. Mike Bradburn and Kevin’s brother, Kegham Giragosian, make up the rest of the band.

The show’s concept is a virtual tour of rock history from 1955-65.

“The idea is that the theater becomes the virtual tour bus,” Kevin said. “The audience, they’re passengers on this bus … and we’re the tour guides, and we have a time machine, and it’s all about traveling around America and celebrating the pioneers of rock and roll.”

<strong>Feb. 21</strong>

<strong>Art League Meeting, Workshop</strong>

​​The Kankakee Art League will meet at 9:30 a.m. at the Lisieux Center, 371 N St Joseph Ave, Kankakee. Following the business meeting there will be a painting exercise titled “Creating Textures in Watercolor.” The public is invited. Bring supplies needed for painting. A snack will be supplied.

<strong>» <a href="mailto:artkal77@yahoo.com" target="_blank">artkal77@yahoo.com</a></strong>

<strong>St. Paul's 50th Shrove Beef Dinner</strong>

From 5-6:30 p.m., St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Peotone invites the public to the Council of Catholic Women’s 50th Shrove Tuesday Beef Dinner at the Will County Fairgrounds Atrium, 710 S. West St., Peotone. The cost is $15 for adults, $8 for children 6-12 and children under 5 are free. Carryouts available for $15. Serving juicy roast beef, gravy, mashed potatoes, hot vegetables, Jell-O, rolls and butter, beverages and homemade desserts. Tickets are available at Old National Bank in Peotone, Berkot's Super Foods in Peotone, Professional Hair Designs in Peotone, First Community Bank & Trust in Peotone and Beecher and the St. Paul the Apostle Church Office.

<strong>» 708 258-6917</strong>

<strong>Kankakee Riverwalk with Bill Yohnka</strong>

At 6:30 p.m. at BrickStone Brewery, 557 William R Latham Drive, Bourbonnais, join a presentation from Bill Yohnka, executive director of the Kankakee Riverfront Society, as he talks about the progress of the Kankakee Riverwalk and future plans for the riverfront area.

<strong>Feb. 23</strong>

<strong>Life Science Embryology</strong>

Register by Feb. 17 for this class from the University of Illinois Extension Office. Embryology training will take place Feb. 23 with egg pick up on April 18. The class is a unique, hands-on biology lesson as youth raise baby chicks.

<strong>» <a href="https://www.go.illinois.edu/kankakee-chicks" target="_blank">go.illinois.edu/kankakee-chicks</a></strong>

<strong>Feb. 24</strong>

<strong>Winter Sky Canvas Paint Night</strong>

From 6-8 p.m. at Top Notch Knots & Pots, 1260 Larry Power Road, Bourbonnais, join for a night of painting a winter sky canvas. The cost is $20 and all supplies are included.

<strong>» RSVP: 815-735-1335 (Kathi); <a href="mailto:kathieastmandesigns@gmail.com" target="_blank">kathieastmandesigns@gmail.com</a></strong>

<strong>Clifton Middle School Play</strong>

At 7 p.m., John L Nash Middle School presents their spring play production of "Gooney Bird Greene and Her True Life Adventures," based on the book "Gooney Bird Greene" by Lois Lowry. Gooney Bird Greene is the new kid at Watertower Middle School, and she is just as unique as her name. Through a series of zany events, Gooney Bird is able to challenge her classmates to become the hero of their own true stories and help them realize they are just as unique as she is. This play features 27 fifth through eighth graders and is directed by Renee Pendry and will take place at the Harold and Jean Miner Auditorium at Central High School, 1134 3100 N, Clifton. Tickets will be sold in advance for $5 from through Feb. 22 or at the door for $7 prior to the performance. Doors will open at 6:30 pm. Tickets may be purchased from any cast member or by emailing Amy Sides, Assistant Director, at asides@cusd4.org.

<strong>» Tickets: <a href="mailto:asides@cusd4.org" target="_blank">asides@cusd4.org</a></strong>

<strong>Feb. 25-April 1</strong>

<strong>X-Line Shotgun Club’s Youth League</strong>

At 11:30 a.m. every Saturday Feb. 25 to April 1, the Chip & Crack Youth League will meet at the X-Line Sportsmans Club, 4800 E Exline Club Road, Kankakee. There is a league fee of $20 or a daily cost of $10 for 50 targets. This is an instructional league for youth and those with interest will attend the Illinois Central Zone Shoot, the Illinois AIM state shoot and the National AIM shoot. On April 15 will be awards day for a parent and child team.

<strong>» 815-295-1194 (Big Jack)</strong>

<strong>Feb. 25</strong>

<strong>The Breakfast Club</strong>

From 10-11:30 a.m., the Kankakee County Museum will host The Breakfast Club book club for children ages 8 -13. Books will be selections from the “Dear America” series and copies will be available at the museum. Meetings will include doughnuts, discussion and an activity or craft related to the story. The book club is free but registration is required.

<strong>» <a href="https://www.kankakeecountymuseum.com/book-online" target="_blank">kankakeecountymuseum.com/book-online</a></strong>

<strong>Zonta’s Party Gras</strong>

From 5:30-11 p.m., the Zonta Club of Kankakee County will host Party Gras at Knights of Columbus, 187 S. Indiana Ave., Kankakee. The fundraiser will support Zonta's local and international service projects.

There will be a buffet dinner of gumbo, red beans and rice, corn on the cob and more. There will be raffles, games and a cash bar.

The South Side Social Club will perform at 8 p.m.

<strong>» Tickets: <a href="https://tinyurl.com/8383ae7m" target="_blank">tinyurl.com/8383ae7m</a></strong>

<strong>Feb. 26</strong>

<strong>Peotone FFA Alumni Auction</strong>

At noon, Peotone FFA Alumni & Supporters will host its fifth annual auction to benefit the Peotone High School FFA chapter and agriculture education classes. The event will be held at the Will County Fairgrounds, 710 S. West St., Peotone. A meal will be served from noon to 2 p.m., and a silent auction will happen during this time — all leading up to the 2 p.m. live auction. Meal tickets are $10 each.

<strong>» RSVP: <a href="https://www.peotoneag.org" target="_blank">peotoneag.org</a></strong>