The Neverly Brothers bringing '50s & '60s rock-and-roll to the Majestic

Audience members at the Majestic Theater in Kankakee on Feb. 26 should prepare for a trip back in time.

At 4 p.m., The Neverly Brothers are taking the stage and will perform classic rock hits from the 1950s and ‘60s. The performance is part of the three-piece band’s 20th anniversary tour.

“This is our big year; it’s 20 years this year,” said the band’s creator, Kevin Giragosian. Mike Bradburn and Kevin’s brother, Kegham Giragosian, make up the rest of the band.

Kevin describes their setup as “unique,” explaining there is an upright bass and the bass and snare drums are played with brushes. Everyone in the band sings.

“My brother and I are the lead vocalists, and [Mike] the bass player sings harmony and backup vocals.”

Additionally, Kevin describes the show itself as being “unique” as the band — which started off in bars and clubs in 2023 — is now a theater act, and the show’s concept is a virtual tour of rock history from 1955-65.

“The idea is that the theater becomes the virtual tour bus,” Kevin said. “The audience, they’re passengers on this bus … and we’re the tour guides, and we have a time machine, and it’s all about traveling around America and celebrating the pioneers of rock and roll.”

The performance includes a backdrop of video and photo, and Kevin provides narration throughout.

Virtual “stops” in the show’s first half include Memphis to visit music from the Million Dollar Quartet — Elvis Presley, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins and Johnny Cash — and St. Louis to visit the music of Chuck Berry.

The wardrobe in the first half is “’50s rockabilly, Memphis rockers,” Kevin said. In the second set, the band is dressed similar to the Beatles when they appeared on “The Ed Sullivan Show.”

“We’re not impersonating [the Beatles]; it was just a popular look,” he continued.

The second half brings the virtual tour bus to England and starts in Liverpool with the Beatles and goes to London for The Rolling Stones. This act of the show includes music made popular by British acts but originally was written by Americans.

“People can connect the dots,” Kevin said of the second half, explaining everything is done in chronological order so the audience can see how one artist influenced another.

When performing these songs, Kevin said the band “plays the songs faithfully with the spirit of the original recording.”

While The Neverly Brothers was something Kevin initially started for fun, it has turned into a career during the course of two decades.

“It’s appealing to a lot of people …” Kevin said. “We continue to evolve in a way that the show just becomes tighter and tighter.”

After the show, audience members can meet and chat with the band and can purchase CDs. For tickets and more information, go to <a href="http://www.theneverlybrothers.com" target="_blank">theneverlybrothers.com</a>. Tickets also are on sale at King Music in Bradley.

<strong>WHAT:</strong> The Neverly Brothers

<strong>WHEN:</strong> 4 p.m. Feb. 26 (doors open at 3 p.m.)

<strong>WHERE:</strong> The Majestic Theater, 150 N. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee

<strong>TICKETS:</strong> Order online at <a href="http://bit.ly/3YqxV73" target="_blank">bit.ly/3YqxV73</a>, or stop by King Music in Bradley