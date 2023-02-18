New on the bookshelf: Feb. 18, 2023

<strong>Propulsive masterpiece of Sri Lankan war</strong>

V.V. Ganeshananthan knows how to grab the reader’s attention and hold it in her propulsive second novel, “Brotherless Night.”

The story follows the Sri Lankan Civil War (1983-2009) between the Tamil Tigers and the government’s Sinhalese majority forces. It is also the story of Sashi’s family, members of the Tamil ethnic minority, and how they have been torn apart by the war and the events leading up to it.

As a young high school student, Sashi dreams of testing into medical school, like her beloved older brother Niranjan, and his best friend, called K. Sashi sees education as a way to make a place for herself in a society where active discrimination by the government against Tamils is legal and an everyday part of life for Sashi and her family. Still, Sashi’s days are filled with love for her parents and four brothers, and a secret longing for the handsome, kind and brilliant K.

However, after a riot that ends in Niranjan’s death, two of Sashi’s brothers and K join the Tigers, a Tamil separatist group, in an act of idealism, hoping to protect their families and their communities from further violence.

<strong>Poetry collection looks at roots of selfhood</strong>

An archive is both a living and a dead thing; it is the record of a person’s life, left behind after they die, but it also changes shape constantly as it is developed and leafed through by researchers. This sort of doubleness haunts Elizabeth Hoover’s debut, “The Archive Is All in Present Tense,” as if the author were constantly driven to show us the ways in which these planes collide as the book takes on the roots of selfhood as a research project.

The book comes to us in a mix of reproduced catalog cards, lists of search terms and dense verse and prose lines with narrative structures that are broken down as quickly as they are raised. You might find a list of search terms that concludes, “narrower term: kid with a fort on an empty beach / narrower term: woman without wishes for husband’s return” followed by a poem in which the researcher presses her hands against her grandfather’s wartime personal records, is chased out of the library, and then smells her hands deeply to absorb “oil, wrenches, gaskets, and valves.”

“The Archive Is All in Present Tense” is a high-wire walk over the ocean of memory.

<strong>Probing adoptive life through spec. fiction, research</strong>

“I must be adopted.” “I hope I’m adopted.” “Who are these strange people and how did I come to live among them?” Such thoughts cross many of our minds in childhood and adolescence, experiencing ourselves as totally unlike the other members of our families.

Shannon Gibney, now an award-winning Minnesota author, didn’t have to wonder long whether she was adopted, since she was the only Black person in her family. Her parents were white, her brothers were white, and she was ... not. By the time she was 8, she had the strong feeling she was not the real Shannon Gibney. An avid devotee of the anime series “Robotech,” her mind went immediately to a sci-fi type of solution. “But how do you know I’m not a robot?” she asked her mother.

This deeply felt and unusually creative book is recommended for readers aged 14 to adult, and will be an especially important resource for people of all ages with a connection to transracial adoption. The final section of the book, a group text thread including the author and other writers with this background, resonates with the solace of shared experience.

