Library Life: Week of Feb. 19, 2023

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library</strong>

• Teen Crafternoon: At 11 a.m. Wednesday, seventh- and eighth-graders can join for crafts and snacks.

• Signs of Winter: At 1 p.m. Feb. 25, kids 5 and older can join an American Sign Language workshop.

<strong>Bradley Public Library</strong>

• Creative Writing Group: At 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, ages 18 and older can join a fellow group of writers.

• Blood Pressure Checks: From 9-11 a.m. Thursday, stop by for a free blood pressure check.

<strong>Central Citizens’ Library District (Clifton)</strong>

• Origami: At 6 p.m. Tuesday, grades fifth through eighth can join for a meet up. Call to register.

• Book Club: At 6:30 p.m. Feb. 27, join to discuss “A Curious Beginning” by Deanna Raybourn.

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library (Momence)</strong>

• Needlework Group: At noon Tuesday, join the library for needlework.

• Book Club: At 6 p.m. Tuesday, join for book club.

<strong>Fossil Ridge Public Library</strong>

• Cook the Book: At 7 p.m. Tuesday, join for the cookbook-meets-potluck group.

• Tween Craft: At 5:30 p.m. Monday, grades sixth through eighth can join for a “Stranger Things”-inspired craft and waffles.

<strong>Grant Park Public Library</strong>

• New Releases: “Dragon Noodle Party” by Ring Change Compestine; “Love From Llama Llama” by Anna Dewdney; “The Last Chairlift” by John Irving.

<strong>Kankakee Public Library</strong>

• Donation Drive: The library is seeking donations of menstrual products such as sanitary napkins and tampons. Drop off donations in the blue bin of the library entrance.

• Soul Collections: At 5:30 p.m. Thursday, join for a discussion of “The Nickel Boys” by Colson Whitehead.

<strong>Limestone Township Library District</strong>

• FFA Storytime: At 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, ages 5-10 can join Herscher High School’s FFA Club for stories and snacks for Future Farmers of America Week.

• Crafting Day: At noon Feb. 25, kids can decorate a mason jar with glow-in-the-dark paint.

<strong>Manteno Public Library</strong>

• Book Bingo: At 3 p.m. Monday, join for book-related bingo.

• Reading Buddies: At 4 p.m. Tuesday, grades kindergarten through fifth can practice reading skills and build reading confidence.

<strong>Pembroke Public Library</strong>

• Writers’ Club: At 3 p.m. every Tuesday, join the library to share stories with other writers.

• Art Class: At 2 p.m. Friday, join for an art program.

<strong>Piper City Public Library</strong>

• New Releases: “Blended Amish Blessings” by Patricia Johns; “A Model of Devotion” by Mary Connealy; “Without a Trace” by Danielle Steel.

<strong>Watseka Public Library</strong>

• Baby Book Club: At 10 a.m. Tuesday, parents and little ones can join for a book club.

• Drop-in Craft: During the week, kids can stop by to make crocodile puppets.

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.bourbonnaislibray.org" target="_blank">bourbonnaislibray.org</a>, 815-933-1727

<strong>Bradley Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.bradleylibrary.org" target="_blank">bradleylibrary.org</a>, 815-932-6245

<strong>Central Citizens' Library District:</strong> <a href="https://www.ccld.org/" target="_blank">ccld.org</a>, 815-694-2800

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.momencelibrary.org" target="_blank">momencelibrary.org</a>, 815-472-2581

<strong>Fossil Ridge Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.fossilridge.org" target="_blank">fossilridge.org</a>, 815-458-2187

<strong>Grant Park Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.grantpark-il.org/library" target="_blank">grantpark-il.org/library</a>, 815-465-6047

<strong>Kankakee Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.lions-online.org" target="_blank">lions-online.org</a>, 815-939-4564

<strong>Limestone Township Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.limestonelibrary.org" target="_blank">limestonelibrary.org</a>, 815-939-1696

<strong>Manteno Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.mantenolibrary.org" target="_blank">mantenolibrary.org</a>, 815-468-3323

<strong>Pembroke Public Library:</strong> @PemLib on Facebook, 815-944-8609

<strong>Piper City Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.pipercitylibrary.lib.il.us" target="_blank">pipercitylibrary.lib.il.us</a>, 815-686-9234

<strong>Watseka Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.watsekalibrary.org" target="_blank">watsekalibrary.org</a>; 815-432-4544