5 Photos: CVB asks 'What do you love about Kankakee County?'

Daily Journal staff report

What do you love about Kankakee County?

The Kankakee County Convention & Visitors Bureau, Visit Kankakee County, asked residents this very question through its Valentine’s Day-themed initiative.

Blank paper hearts were available throughout the county — at libraries and local businesses — where people could write what they love most about the area.

Visit Kankakee County then put them in a heart-shaped display in its office building at 275 E. Court St., Kankakee. About 160 responses were collected.

See the full display at Visit Kankakee County’s office or at <a href="https://www.facebook.com/visitkankakeecounty" target="_blank">facebook.com/visitkankakeecounty</a>.