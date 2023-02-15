This weekend at the movies: Feb. 17, 2023

<strong>‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’</strong>

PG-13, 125 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre, Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Action/adventure/</em>c<em>omedy.</em> Ant-Man and the Wasp find themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that pushes them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible. Starring Paul Rudd, Jonathan Majors, Michael Douglas and Michelle Pfeiffer.

<strong>‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’</strong>

R, 112 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Romance/drama/</em>c<em>omedy.</em> Mike Lane takes to the stage again after a lengthy hiatus, following a business deal that went bust, leaving him broke and taking bartender gigs in Florida. For what he hopes will be one last hurrah, Mike heads to London with a wealthy socialite who lures him with an offer he can’t refuse… and an agenda all her own. With everything on the line, once Mike discovers what she truly has in mind, will he—and the roster of hot new dancers he’ll have to whip into shape—be able to pull it off? Starring Channing Tatum and Salma Hayek.

<strong>‘Marlowe’</strong>

R, 110 mins. <strong>(Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Comedy.</em> As bad business and loneliness is taking its toll on private detective Philip Marlowe, a beautiful blonde arrives and asks him to find her ex-lover, which proves to be just a small part in a bigger mystery. Starring Liam Neeson, Diane Kruger and Jessica Lange.

<strong>‘80 For Brady’</strong>

PG-13, 98 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Comedy.</em> Four best friends living life to the fullest take a wild trip to the 2017 Super Bowl LI to see their hero Tom Brady play. Starring Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno and Sally Field.

<strong>‘Consecration’</strong>

R, 90 mins. <strong>(Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Horror/thriller.</em> After the alleged suicide of her priest brother, Grace travels to the remote Scottish convent where he fell to his death. Distrusting the Church’s account, she uncovers murder, sacrilege and a disturbing truth about herself. Starring Jena Malone, Danny Huston and Thoren Ferguson.

<strong>‘Knock at the Cabin’</strong>

R, 99 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Horror/mystery/thriller.</em> While vacationing at a remote cabin, a young girl and her parents are taken hostage by four armed strangers who demand that the family make an unthinkable choice to avert the apocalypse. With limited access to the outside world, the family must decide what they believe before all is lost. Starring Jonathan Groff, Ben Aldridge and Kristen Cui.

<strong>‘A Man Called Otto’</strong>

PG-13, 126 mins. <strong>(Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Comedy.</em> When a lively young family moves in next door, grumpy widower Otto Anderson meets his match in a quick-witted, pregnant woman named Marisol, leading to an unlikely friendship that turns his world upside down. Starring Tom Hanks, Mariana Treviño and Rachel Keller.

<strong>‘Puss In Boots: The Last Wish’</strong>

PG, 102 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Animation/adventure/comedy.</em> Puss in Boots discovers that his passion for adventure has taken its toll: he has burnt through eight of his nine lives. Puss sets out on an epic journey to find the mythical Last Wish and restore his nine lives. Starring voices of Antonio Banderas, Salma Hayek and Florence Pugh.

<strong>‘Titanic’</strong>

PG-13, 196 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Drama.</em> In celebration of its 25th anniversary, a remastered version of James Cameron’s multi-Academy Award®-winning “Titanic” in 3D and high-frame rate. The film is an epic, action-packed romance set against the ill-fated maiden voyage of the “unsinkable” Titanic, at the time, the largest moving object ever built. Starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet.