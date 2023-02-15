Iroquois County Christmas Cantata celebrates with IMH donation

The 2022 Iroquois County Christmas Cantata, “Hope of the Broken World,” was the first in several years because of COVID-19. Co-directors are Erik Parmenter, Denise Kosik and Jessica Fehland, but for 2022, past director Pat Neal stepped in to help the group.

Each year, the cantata chooses an Iroquois County organization to receive freewill donations collected at each presentation. This year, nonprofit IMH Hospice Memorial Fund was chosen. The presentation took place recently with Kosik, Fehland and Neal presenting a check to IMH Hospice RN Clinical Coordinator Mallory Redeker.

Neal, who spearheaded the cantata for many years, stepped forward to help out in 2022. She stepped into the director’s shoes as Kosik was dealing with limitations of standing for long periods of time. She even noted to Neal, “I may be joining the ranks of the singers who sit!”

Erik and Sally Parmenter served as narrators of the presentations, and Fehland directed “Joyful Noyz,” the junior choir.

Neal said, “It was an honor to step back in just to help out last year. But I also had forgotten the amount of time, paperwork, mailing and emailing, etc., it demands, not to mention the actual finding of the perfect cantata, ordering of music plus all the extras that add to the existing musical.”

The cantata hadn’t been performed since 2018 because of the pandemic. For the 2022 presentations, several veteran singers participated, but there were also a lot of first-time singers. Neal said, “In fact, one new soprano lives in Kentucky and two — one who hadn’t sung in the cantata since 1997 — he and his son, both tenors, came from Lafayette to take part in the choir.”

Neal said it was particularly difficult to get choir members revved back up.

“We’d lost a lot of singers in the past few years, and I’m sure many in the younger generation probably don’t even remember the cantata as being a tradition.”

Aside from the singers, the cantata is successful because of the generosity of local businesses, church congregations and those who attend the presentations. Neal said, “From the number of people who continue to stop all of us on the streets and in Walmart aisles, the congregations haven’t forgotten it and want it back as a Christmas event they can all look forward to. They’d missed it terribly during the two-year hiatus.”

IMH Hospice is a nonprofit that has been in business 27 years.

“We care for patients in Iroquois, Ford, Vermilion, Livingston, Kankakee and portions of Champaign counties,” Redeker said. “We have a full team of nurses, social workers, chaplains, bath aides, bereavement counselors and volunteers and our on-site medical director, Dr. Teresita Torres.”

Neal added, “Those of us who’ve received their services know just how valuable to the county they are!”

Hospice assists those with a life-limiting illness to make the most of their time left.

“We provide comfort care and symptom management as well as try to help them with any goals they might have for their time left,” Redeker said. “We work with the patient’s doctor, the hospice doctor, the hospice team and the family to provide care to the patient. We also work with several local nursing homes.”

As a not-for-profit, hospice does not refuse anyone based upon their ability to pay.

“That is where donations to our memorial fund come into play,” Redeker said. “Those funds help those who cannot pay for hospice care or those who are under-insured. It also helps with special items a patient might need that are normally not covered by the hospice benefit such as specialized wheelchairs, neck pillows or special support pillows, massage therapist visits., etc.”