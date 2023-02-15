'Full Swing' follows players on PGA Tour

The docuseries “Full Swing” begins streaming on Netflix. It will follow a group of professional golfers as they embark on the PGA tour.

In eight episodes, we meet players and their managers. We visit their homes, gyms and private jets. We meet their wives and friends, who share their hopes, dreams and fears about careers and fortunes that can change overnight.

At its very best, golf can be a rather serene experience. The courses are perfectly manicured, and the game is steeped in tradition. By the standards of other sports and their loud play-by-play announcers, golf features hushed tones and respectful silences.

“Full Swing” puts the players and their commentary front and center. Similar to anyone who has practiced the same game their entire lives, they are not exactly sparkling conversationalists — their tone runs the spectrum from swagger to insecurity. While their mastery of the game can be awe-inspiring, it just isn’t terribly interesting listening to these men speak in a torrent of bromides, obscenities and sports cliches.

One interesting wrinkle to “Full Swing” is the emergence of a Saudi-backed rival to the PGA, a new league with bottomless pockets eager to poach players from a long-established organization. The specter of Saudi Arabia as a bloody petro-dictatorship that oppresses women, foments proxy wars and has political critics dismembered with bone saws gives some of the players pause. Others simply cash their paychecks.

• Also streaming on Netflix, “The Law According to Lidia Poet” is a six-episode historical miniseries following the emergence of Italy’s first female lawyer in the 19th century.

Forbidden by law to practice her profession as a woman, she became the brains behind a firm fronted by her brother and passes along scoops to her brother-in-law, Turin’s leading journalist.

• The musical profile “Wu-Tang: An American Saga” enters its third and final season on Hulu. In other musical programming, “Power Hour” (9 p.m., AXS) offers a weekly roundup of events, concerts and news in the world of rock music.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

• The Brooklyn Nets host the Miami Heat in NBA action (6:30 p.m., ESPN).

• The weather takes a nasty turn on “Chicago Med” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

• “The Masked Singer” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) enters its ninth season.

• Canids survive extreme conditions on “Dogs in the Wild: A Nature Miniseries” (7 p.m., PBS, TV-PG, check local listings).

• While in Brazil, Josh discovers a new distilling technique on “Moonshiners” (7 p.m., Discovery, TV-14).

• The gang raises funds for a good cause on “Chicago Fire” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

• The trash in the alley isn’t going to clean itself on “Tough as Nails” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).

• “NOVA” (8 p.m., PBS, TV-PG, check local listings) explores archaeological discoveries of hitherto unknown sites that point to a prehistoric Amazon civilization capable of erecting enormous structures.

• Nell has history with her latest obituary assignment on “Not Dead Yet” (8:30 p.m., ABC, TV-14).

• A drug case gets complicated on “Chicago P.D.” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

• A fan intrudes on Maggie’s radio show on “A Million Little Things” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-14).

• You would think that a move from a bus to a cruise ship would be a step up. But the 1997 sequel “Speed 2: Cruise Control” (9:50 p.m., FXM, TV-MA) proved that not to be the case.

CULT CHOICE

Two clueless men (Bill Murray and Harold Ramis) join the new volunteer Army in the 1981 service comedy “Stripes” (7 p.m., TMCX).

SERIES NOTES

“The Price Is Right at Night” (7 p.m., CBS) ... ... Darlene keeps job hunting on “The Conners” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... Erica bonds with another new mother on “The Goldbergs” (7:30 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... RuPaul hosts “Lingo” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Has-beens make a burlesque of military sacrifice on “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Incandescence on “Abbott Elementary” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

LATE NIGHT

Jim Gaffigan, Jesse Williams and Raye featuring 070 Shake are booked on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (10:35 p.m., CBS) ... Jimmy Fallon welcomes Liam Neeson, Jack Whitehall and Nate Smith on “The Tonight Show” (10:34 p.m., NBC) ... Pedro Pascal and Taye Diggs visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (11:37 p.m., NBC).

— CNN launches the four-hour documentary “Tricky Dick” (8 p.m., Sunday), profiling the life and times of Richard Nixon’s public career, which spanned the decades from the dawn of the Cold War to the Clinton years.

SATURDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— An anxious new mother joins a group for solidarity and support, only to discover that it has darker plans on its agenda in the 2019 shocker “Mommy Group Murder” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— The Thunder and Warriors meet in NBA action (7:30 p.m., ABC).

— An old kidnapper returns to form on “Ransom” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

SUNDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): Embassy workers in China and Cuba complain of mysterious ailments; AOL founder Steve Case and his plans to invest in the future of overlooked American small towns and cities; a visit to Monaco.

— The duels begin on “World of Dance” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

— Auditions continue on “American Idol” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

— Lex Luthor is on the loose on “Supergirl” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG).

— Mr. Wednesday prepares for battle on “American Gods” (7 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— After learning about her royal lineage, an adopted 10-year-old becomes a little tyrant in the 2019 shocker “Mommy’s Little Princess” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— A secret room holds dangers on “Charmed” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14).

— Hidden secrets revealed on “The Walking Dead” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).

— A new trial is pursued on “The Case Against Adnan Syed” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-14).

— Axe is determined to destroy Taylor on the fourth season premiere of “Billions” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

— Ulysses pursues a conspiracy theory on “Now Apocalypse” (8 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— “Unsung” (8 p.m., TVONE) profiles the Jets.

— Pacific overtures on “Madam Secretary” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).

— Tensions rise on “Good Girls” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

— Mo’s past is revealed on “Black Monday” (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

CULT CHOICE

— St. Patrick’s Day inspires many traditions. Syfy offers a marathon of “Leprechaun” movies, from “Leprechaun 5: In the Hood” (4 p.m. Saturday, TV-14) to “Leprechaun 2” (8 p.m.). TCM takes the traditional approach, ladling out the Technicolor blarney of director John Ford’s 1952 romance “The Quiet Man” (7 p.m. Sunday, TV-PG).

SATURDAY SERIES

“Dateline” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... “NBA Countdown” (7 p.m., ABC) ... The kids are all right on “MasterChef” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

SUNDAY SERIES

A visit from an old friend inspires Miles on “God Friended Me” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Homer can’t leave Bart’s virtual realm on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Empathy for all things on “Bob’s Burgers” (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

A walk down the aisle on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... On two episodes of “Family Guy” (Fox, TV-14), Meg’s winter Olympics (8 p.m.), fighting over a dowager (8:30 p.m., r) ... Aches and pains on “Shark Tank” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).