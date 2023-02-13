Run For Autism opens t-shirt design contest

KANKAKEE — The annual Run for Autism 5K (formerly known as the Kilbride Classic) hosted by Merchant Street Art Gallery of Artists with Autism will return on June 18. Also returning this year is the t-shirt design contest, where artists can submit ideas for the event’s t-shirts. The contest winner will receive $25.

Artwork must be original work of the artist presenting it for entry. Submitted artwork becomes property of Merchant Street Art Gallery and can be used at its discretion for purpose of promoting the run.

Artwork submissions are being accepted now through April 10. No photograph submissions will be allowed.

Drop off, mail or email artwork to the gallery at 356 E. Merchant St., Kankakee, or <a href="mailto:info@merchantstreetartgallery.org" target="_blank">info@merchantstreetartgallery.org</a>. Include the artist’s name, address, phone number and age with the submission.