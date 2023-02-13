Is 'Magnum P.I.' cancel-proof?

Welcome to the network thrift store. There’s a long history of broadcasters picking up each other’s castoffs. “Taxi” ran on multiple networks, and NBC made the poor decision to ditch “JAG,” a procedural that had a healthy second life on CBS and eventually inspired “NCIS.”

That said, there’s something sort of sad about NBC picking up “Magnum P.I.” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14). The Peacock Network will run repeats of the Hawaiian procedural during this week, leading up to a Sunday-night double premiere episode that kicks off season five.

Hardly inspired when it was revived in 2018, “Magnum” fit in with CBS’s retread-heavy schedule. It was exhumed in the same era as the short-lived “Murphy Brown” experiment as well as “MacGyver” 2.0. “Magnum” had occasional crossover events with the reboot of “Hawaii Five-O.” None of these ghosts of prime time’s past still haunt the CBS schedule, though a new version of “The Equalizer” has found a steady audience there.

“Magnum” arrives on NBC at a time when its parent company, Universal, appears to be having more creative success with Peacock. People actually seem to be talking about the “Columbo”-inspired “Poker Face” on that streamer. NBC’s reboot of “Quantum Leap,” not so much. “Night Court,” anyone?

You can always warm up for your reheated “Magnum” with an episode of “Fantasy Island” on Fox (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

• “Independent Lens” (9 p.m., PBS, TV-MA, check local listings) presents “Love in the Time of Fentanyl,” a harrowing look at efforts to stem an addiction and overdose crisis in Vancouver, Canada. It spends time with addicts and counselors, most of them former drug users, in that city’s Overdose Prevention Society, a street-front clinic where addicts can use under supervision and not succumb to their habit or to the elements.

The enormity of the fentanyl crisis, its international trade and staggering human cost have stimulated much debate. It was a subject in last week’s State of the Union address. The practices of this Vancouver clinic may seem radically lenient to some, but clinic staffers are convinced that their approach saves lives. And nearly everyone involved with the project has seen entirely too many people die.

• The streaming service Fox Nation presents “Rosanne Barr: Cancel This!” her first stand-up special in nearly two decades. Barr was written off her eponymous ABC sitcom after making racist remarks.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

• A specter from Parker’s past becomes a prime suspect in a drug case on “NCIS” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

• A couple’s murder seems ominously familiar on “NCIS: Hawai’i” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

• While infanticipating, Lea and Shaun bicker over their approach to parenting on “The Good Doctor” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-14).

• Elena suspects she’s under surveillance on “The Watchful Eye” (9 p.m., Freeform, TV-14).

CULT CHOICE

A Paris entertainer (Corinne Marchand) nervously goes through her afternoon routine as she awaits a diagnosis from her doctor in the 1962 drama “Cleo From 5 to 7” (7 p.m., TCM, TV-14). Directed by Agnes Varda, “Cleo” includes an appearance from composer Michel Legrand as well as Varda’s fellow New Wave director Jean-Luc Godard.