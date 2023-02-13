Best Bets: Week of Feb. 13-21

<strong>Bradley Lions Pancake Breakfast</strong>

From 7:30-11 a.m. Saturday at Bradley American Legion, 835 W. Broadway St., Bradley, the Bradley Lions Club will be hosting its monthly pancake breakfast and will be collecting used glasses for recycling. The cost is $7 per person with kids 5 and under being free.

<strong>Love Is…?</strong>

This event is a Youth Spoken Word Showcase featuring Jeronimo Speaks, happening from 4-6 p.m. Saturday at City Life Center, 1820 E. Court St., Kankakee. Hors d’oeuvres will provided and no registration is required to attend.

To register to perform, go to <a href="http://harborhousedv.org/events" target="_blank">harborhousedv.org/events</a>. Performers are to be between the ages of 12-25, their piece must relate to “Love is?” theme, and the material needs to be appropriate for all ages. This event is in partnership with the City Life Center, Illinois Coalition for Community Services Inc., Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office and the Kankakee Public Library.

<strong>Art League Meeting, Workshop</strong>

​​The Kankakee Art League will meet at 9:30 a.m. Feb. 21 at the Lisieux Center, 371 N St Joseph Ave, Kankakee. Following the business meeting there will be a painting exercise titled “Creating Textures in Watercolor.” The public is invited. Bring supplies needed for painting or email artkal77@yahoo.com for additional information. A snack will be supplied.

<strong>St. Paul's 50th Shrove Beef Dinner</strong>

From 5-6:30 p.m. Feb. 21, St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Peotone invites the public to the Council of Catholic Women’s 50th Shrove Tuesday Beef Dinner at the Will County Fairgrounds Atrium, 710 S. West St., Peotone.

The cost is $15 for adults, $8 for children 6-12 and children under 5 are free. Carryouts available for $15.

Serving juicy roast beef, gravy, mashed potatoes, hot vegetables, Jell-O, rolls and butter, beverages and homemade desserts.

Tickets are available at Old National Bank in Peotone, Berkot's Super Foods in Peotone, Professional Hair Designs in Peotone, First Community Bank & Trust in Peotone and Beecher and the St. Paul the Apostle Church Office.

For questions and more information, call 708 258-6917.

<strong>Kankakee Riverwalk with Bill Yohnka</strong>

At 6:30 p.m. Feb. 21 at BrickStone Brewery, 557 William R Latham Drive, Bourbonnais, join a presentation from Bill Yohnka, executive director of the Kankakee Riverfront Society, as he talks about the progress of the Kankakee Riverwalk and future plans for the riverfront area.

<strong>Feb. 14</strong>

<strong>Valentine’s Day Bingo</strong>

Doors open at 4 p.m. for Valentine’s Day Bingo in the Knights of Columbus Cameo Room, 187 S. Indiana Ave., Kankakee. Game play begins at 6:15 p.m. and the bar and kitchen will be open. If you bring your valentine and they get their pack, the cost is $12. Everyone receives a box of candy. There will be a free game and a prize up to $200. Wear red or pink.

<strong>Feb. 16</strong>

<strong>Mobile Senior Safety Fair</strong>

From 10:30 a.m. to noon at Riverside Senior Life Communities, 85 Burns Road, Bourbonnais, will be an event in partnership with Riverside Senior Life Communities and Bourbonnais Fire Protection District Chief Jim Keener. Admission is free, as are refreshments. The event will have speakers, vendors, prizes and more.

<strong>» <a href="https://www.k3sao.com/seniors" target="_blank">k3sao.com/seniors</a></strong>

<strong>MENtoring Matters</strong>

From 6-7:30 p.m. at Adventure Commons, 70 Ken Hayes Drive, Bourbonnais, boys in fourth through seventh grade are invited to join this Clove Alliance program. Dinner will be provided and participation is free.

<strong><strong>» </strong>Register: <a href="https://tinyurl.com/3mda5u4z" target="_blank">tinyurl.com/3mda5u4z</a></strong>

<strong>Ladies’ Night Sip & Shop</strong>

From 6-8 p.m., Gracie Lynn Boutique will host an event at 115 W. Chebanse Ave., Chebanse. On site will be local author C.E. Johnson, who will be selling and signing copies of her romance novels. Sugar Farm cookies will be available for purchase, as well as Pure Romance and Color Street.

<strong>» <a href="https://www.gracielynnboutique.com" target="_blank">gracielynnboutique.com</a></strong>

<strong>Feb. 17</strong>

<strong>Smooth Fusion Open Mic</strong>

From 6-8 p.m. at Kankakee Public Library, 201 E. Merchant St., Kankakee, Smooth Fusion will return to the library featuring rap, singing, spoken word, comedy, storytelling and more.

<strong>» <a href="mailto:ddavis@lions-online.org" target="_blank">ddavis@lions-online.org</a> (Darnell Davis)</strong>

<strong>Feb. 18</strong>

<strong>Gun Buyback Program</strong>

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Pioneer Park, 698 N. Hobbie Ave., Kankakee, the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Foundation in partnership with Kankakee United will be hosting No Questions Asked: Gun Buyback. Participants may walk up or drive up, and are asked to transport firearms unloaded, in a box or a bag. Cash will be given for guns: $25 for non-functioning replicas and BB guns; $200 for handguns, shotguns and rifles; $300 for assault rifles, semi-automatics, AR-15s.

<strong>‘Secret Life of Postcards’</strong>

At 11 a.m., the Kankakee County Museum, 801 S. Eighth Ave., Kankakee, will host 'The Secret Life of Postcards' book club and meet-the-author event. This will be the first adult book club of the year. The discussion will include thought-provoking questions provided by the author herself. Participants will have the opportunity to meet author Melanie Holmes and engage in intellectual conversation. Light refreshments will be provided. RSVP on the museum’s website at kankakeecountymuseum.com Books can be purchased in the museum’s store. Discussion questions are provided on the event's page of the museum's website and will also be emailed to those who register early.

<strong>Artist Meet & Greet at the Museum</strong>

At 2 p.m., stop by the Kankakee County Museum, 801 S. Eighth Ave., Kankakee, to meet local artist Alan Byron Hampshire, whose watercolor renditions of area churches are on display in the museum.

<strong>4-H Youth Foundation Dinner, Auction</strong>

The Will County 4-H Youth Foundation will host a family dinner and auction from 4-7 p.m. Feb. 18 at the Will County Fair Atrium, 710 S. West St., Peotone.

The chicken and beef dinner is $15 for adults and $10 for kids. There will be a silent auction, raffles, kiddie tractor pull by the farm bureau and free children’s carnival games.

<strong>An Evening of Stories and Songs</strong>

At 7 p.m. at Centennial Chapel, 1 University Ave., Bourbonnais, Shine.FM presents Steven Curtis Chapman and special guest Mac Powell. The musicians will share songs and stories with the audience. VIP doors open at 5 p.m. with a VIP Q&A beginning at 5:15 p.m. General doors will open at 6 p.m. Tickets start at $32.

<strong>» <a href="https://tinyurl.com/3vpnfu2f" target="_blank">tinyurl.com/3vpnfu2f</a></strong>

<strong>Feb. 19</strong>

<strong>Majestically Yours Bridal Expo</strong>

From 1-4 p.m. at the Majestic, 150 N. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee, there will be a bridal expo featuring local vendors, experts and wedding-related business owners. There also will be a free wedding giveaway from the Majestic. Tickets are $10.

<strong><strong>» </strong>Tickets: <a href="https://tinyurl.com/nhd4vrf2" target="_blank">tinyurl.com/nhd4vrf2</a></strong>

<strong>Bosses Meet Bosses</strong>

From 2-4 p.m. at Steffie’s Events & More at Northfield Square mall, Bourbonnais, Boss Up 2 Be Fearless will host a Bosses Meet Bosses event themed “We Are History.” There will be light snacks, power talk, pictures, networking and raffles. The cost is $5.

<strong>» 815-549-1538 (Tresa)</strong>

<strong>Bowling Against Bullying, Iroquois County</strong>

From 4-6 p.m. Feb. 19 at Concord Bowl, 405 US-52, Iroquois, will be an informative event about bullying. Dinner will be provided and participants will enjoy complimentary bowling, food, giveaways and more. This event is in partnership with T.I.P. the Scale and the Juvenile Justice Council of Iroquois County.

<strong>» Register: <a href="https://www.harborhousedv.org/events" target="_blank">harborhousedv.org/events</a></strong>