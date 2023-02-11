REEL TALK: 'Somebody' is formulaic rom-com with some intriguing elements

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, so it’s no surprise we have two streaming rom-coms to view. I’ll save you your time and let you know you should skip “Your Place or Mine” on Netflix.

“Somebody I Used to Know,” co-written by Dave Franco and wife Alison Brie, directed by Franco, and starring Brie, is a decent holiday movie, albeit relatively predictable, that you can see on Amazon Prime.

Ally (Brie) is a successful reality show host living in L.A. who, after her show has been canceled, looks for a new path in life in her small, idyllic hometown. Bumping into her ex-boyfriend Sean (Jay Ellis), Ally looks back at all the crossroads in her life as she questions those decisions. Can she turn back the hands of time and rekindle what was lost? Or has Sean moved on?

This is a classic formulaic romantic comedy. Boy meets girl. Girl loses boy. Will they end up together in the end and live happily ever after?

Co-writers Brie and Franco use this formula, but they also add a few elements that keep us a bit more intrigued. We all know what it’s like to go back home and meld together that person and the person we have become … it’s a useful trope, and Franco and Brie use it well.

Ally’s drive for success and longing to belong play tug of war with each other as it hones in on the relevant issues for someone in his or her 30s. While her hometown friends have started families and created a solid foundation in life, Ally still is floundering, even if her superficial self the world sees is one of great success.

Of course with any rom-com, there’s a third element that puts a cog in the wheels of love and her name is Cassidy (Kiersey Clemons). She’s Sean’s fiancée and, as luck would have it, they are getting married this weekend while Ally is visiting.

Ally, a “hometown favorite,” attempts to work her way into the wedding and win Sean back. It gets a bit messy, and, in all honesty, we aren’t rooting for her. This is where a disconnect occurs between the viewer and the character. However, we need to see if Franco and Brie follow the formula, or do they dare to create a different ending?

As we all know, chemistry is one of the most important ingredients in a film of this genre, and Ellis and Brie are a natural fit, but so are Clemons and Ellis. The dissonance and bond between Brie’s and Clemon’s characters are what make the film work.

We also see, through Ally’s lens, how we can never turn back the hands of time and it’s tough to see our former selves filled with unearned potential. The disdain Cassidy feels toward Ally and vice versa is palpable yet we somehow feel a sense of pity for Ally. It is this antagonistic friendship that ties the story together to give it the right narrative arc and its ending.

The writers and actors find the right tone for the romantic aspect, and while there are a few laughs, there aren’t enough. Some of the humor is forced, but the natural situational comedic moments are genuine and pull us back into the story while we laugh.

If you’re looking for a stay-at-home date night for Valentine’s Day, whip up a nice romantic dinner for two and check out “Somebody I Used to Know.”

Reel Talk rating: 2½ stars

"Somebody I Used to Know" is now streaming on Amazon Prime.